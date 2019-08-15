These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 5 through Aug. 16. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Lic's, 2120 E. Parrish Ave., (100) Aug. 12. Grade: A.
• Taco Bell, 2500 W. Parrish Ave., (98) Aug. 12. Grade: A.
• Hardees, 3101 Frederica St., (98) Aug. 5. Grade: A.
• Joe Muggs, 4606 Frederica St., (99) Aug. 5. Grade: A.
• Taco Bell, 4620 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 5. Grade: A.
• Arby's, 4614 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 5. Grade: A.
• Freddy's, 4641 Frederica St., (97) Aug. 5. Grade: A.
• Ritzy's, 5427 Kentucky 54, (100) Aug. 9. Grade: A.
• Alter Ego's, 2210 W. Second St., (98) Aug. 9. Grade: A.
• Five Guys of Owensboro, 3248 Mount Moriah, (100) Aug. 8. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 320 E. Fourth St., (93) Aug. 16.
