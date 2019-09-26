These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Sept. 12 through Sept. 20. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Meadow Lands Elementary School, 350 Hayden Road, (100) Sept. 13. Grade: A.
• Burns Elementary School, 4514 Goetz Drive, (100) Sept. 20. Grade: A.
• Apollo High School, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) Sept. 12. Grade: A.
• Apollo Football Concessions, 2280 Tamarack Road, (100) Sept. 12. Grade: A.
• Meijer, 2407 Patriot Run, food: (98), retail: (97), Sept. 18. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Elementary School, 9656 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 18. Grade: A.
• Church Alive, 325 Carter Road, (100) Sept. 18. Grade: A.
