These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department on July 9. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Long John Silver's, 2770 Frederica St., (97) July 9. Grade: A.
• Beef O'Brady's, 3189 Fairview Drive, (100) July 9. Grade: A.
• Dismas House, 530 Carlton Drive, (100) July 9. Grade: A.
• Little Caesars Pizza, 1650 Starlite Drive, (100) July 9. Grade: A.
• Frosty Cones, 3124 Deer Trail, (100) July 9. Grade: A.
