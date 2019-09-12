These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 28 through Sept. 6. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• A May Myint Thar, 444/448 18th St., (100) Sept. 6.
• Cravens Elementary, 2741 Cravens Ave., (100) Sept. 6. Grade: A.
• Niko's Bakery & Cafe, 601 Emory Drive, (100) Sept. 6. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut, 1331 Frederica St., (99) Sept. 6. Grade: A.
• Bowlodrome Club 300, 600 E. 14th St., (99) Sept. 6. Grade: A.
• Layihmon, 2610 Veach Road, (100) Sept. 5.
• Subway, 1210 Southtown Blvd., (100) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Starbucks, 2710 Heartland Crossing, (99) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• RiverValley Behavioral Health, 1000 Industrial Drive, (100) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Derby Mart, 3024 W. Fourth St., food: (100), retail: (100) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Blissful Beginnings, 5533 Kentucky 144, (100) Sept. 5. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Catholic High School, 1524 W. Parrish Ave., (100) Sept. 5. Grade: A.
• Valero, 3310 W. Second St., food: (100), retail: (100) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Fuel Express, 1428 W. Second St., (94) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Inspirations Child Care & Preschool, 3085 Taylor Road W., (100) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 4. Grade: A.
• DCHS BOE, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 4. Grade: A.
• Fire Up the Grill, 4800 New Hartford Road, (200) Sept. 4. Grade: A.
• Bubba Gandy Seafood, 3600 Frederica St., food: (100), retail: (100) Sept. 4. Grade: A.
• El Tucan Del Cielo, 1007 Tamarack Road, (93) Sept. 4. Grade: A.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3212 Kentucky 54 E., (98) Sept. 4. Grade: A.
• Here We Grow Nursery, 4101 Carter Road, (100) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Gangnam Korean BBQ, 3332 Villa Pointe Drive, (96) Aug. 28. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Middle School, 1415 E. Fourth St., (100) Sept. 4. Grade: A.
• Millay's Tavern, 9435 Kentucky 144, (100) Sept. 4. Grade: A.
• Deer Park Elementary, 4959 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 3. Grade: A.
