These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from July 29 and Aug. 19. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Country Ham, 5421 U.S. 60 W., (99) Aug. 14. Grade: A.
• McAlister's Deli, 2065 E. Parrish Ave., (100) Aug. 14. Grade: A.
• J's Liquor & Cheese Shop, 2216 New Hartford Road, (100) Aug. 16. Grade: A.
• Rocky's Bar & Grill, 819 Crittenden St., (100) Aug. 19. Grade: A.
• Family Dollar Tree, 1828 Triplett St., (99) Aug. 16.
• Premium Allied Tool, 5650 Old Kentucky 54, (100) Aug. 9. Grade: A.
• Circle K, 5611 Kentucky 54, food: (100), retail: (97). July 29. Grade: C. Violations: Sandwiches and burritos held in cooler at 55 degrees. During a follow-up inspection, the violations were corrected food: (100), retail: (100) Aug. 7.
• TownePlace Suites, 3365 Hayden Road, (100) July 30. Grade: A.
• Bar Louie, 234 Frederica St., (95) July 31. Grade: C. Violations: Handwash sink is blocked with dish machine trays. No soap and paper towels at bar sink. Both dish machines are not sanitizing and need maintenance. The restaurant should keep a log of daily checks with sanitizer strips. Keep sanitizer strips at both dish machines at all times for proper testing. During a follow-up inspection, violations were corrected (100) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Curbside Kitchenette, 6437 Autumn Valley Trace, (99) July 31. Grade: A.
• Mellow Mushroom, 101 W. Second St., (95) July 31. Grade: A.
• St. Benedict's Food Pantry, 1001 W. Seventh St., (100) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Wheatgrass Juice Bar, 3500 Villa Pointe, (97) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Mount St. Joseph Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, (100) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, (100) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Ben's Soft Pretzels, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (100) Aug. 1. Grade: A.
• Circle K, 5625 Kentucky 144, food: (100), retail: (97) Aug. 1. Violation: Sandwiches in retail cooler with a temperature greater than 54 degrees. During a follow-up inspection, violations were corrected food: (100), retail: (100) Aug. 7. Grade: A.
• Five Star Food Mart, 3100 W. Parrish Ave., food: (100), retail: (100) Aug. 2. Grade: A.
• Mi Ranchito, 1146 Carter Road, (98) Aug. 2. Grade: A.
• Mendy's Kitchen, 924 Crabtree Ave., (99) Aug. 5. Grade: A.
• Gourmet Meals 2 Go, 1230 Crabtree Ave., (97) Aug. 5. Grade: C. Violations: Personal drink on prep table. All personal drinks must have a lid and straw and be kept from or below prep areas. Tomatoes being stored in not-food safe buckets on the floor. During a follow-up inspection, violations were corrected (100) Aug. 6. Grade: A.
• Kona Ice Mini, Chandler, Indiana, (100) Aug. 6. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 2511 Fourth St., (99) Aug. 6.
• O'Bryan's Bar & Grill, 7006 Kentucky 815, (98) Aug. 6. Grade: A.
• Malco Theater, 2700 Calumet Trace, (100) Aug. 7. Grade: A.
