These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Nov. 8 through Nov. 19. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A -- 85 to 100 percent with no critical violations.
B -- Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C -- Any critical violations or 84 percent and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade -- Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Sonic Drive-In, 3107 Frederica St., (99) Nov. 19. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Parrish Campus, 811 Parrish Ave., (100) Nov. 18. Grade: A.
• Family Dollar Store, 2415 W. Parrish Ave., (100) Nov. 18.
• Super USA, 2301 Breckenridge St., (100) Nov. 18.
• Family Dollar Store, 1501 W. Second St., (100) Nov. 18.
• Orange Leaf Frozen Yogurt, 4431 Spring Hill Drive, (100) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Hines Center, 1 Wellness Place, (100) Nov. 15.
• El Mezcal, 2100 W. Second St., (100) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Tienda San Martin Grocery, 1107 E. Fourth St., (100) Nov. 15.
• Owensboro Christian Church, 2818 New Hartford Road, (100) Nov. 15. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 2600 Breckenridge St., (97) Nov. 15.
• Shogun Express, 3415 Frederica St., (100) Nov. 14. Grade: A.
• Cheddar's, 3040 Highland Pointe Drive, (100) Nov. 14. Grade: A.
• Sip Wine Room, 101 Frederica St., (100) Nov. 13. Grade: A.
• Fazoli's, 5060 Frederica St., (96) Nov. 13. Grade: A.
• Heritage Place Assisted Living, 3361 Buckland Square, (99) Nov. 13. Grade: A.
• St. Joseph Peace Mission, 1328 W. Third St., (100) Nov. 13. Grade: A.
• Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, 9 Carter Road, (100) Nov. 13. Grade: A.
• Horn Community Center, 10534 Main Cross St., Whitesville, (100) Nov. 13. Grade: A.
• Owensboro High School Band Concession, 1800 Frederica St., (100) Nov. 13. Grade: A.
• Dee's Diner, 1362 E. Fourth St., (100) Nov. 8. Grade: A.
