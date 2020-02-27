These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• McAlister’s Deli, 2065 E. Parrish Ave., (100) Feb. 24. Grade: A.
• Academy of Learning Owensboro South, 4801 Towne Square Court, (96) Feb. 21. Grade: A.
• Family Dollar, 1828 Triplett St., (99) Feb. 21.
• Subway, 3739 U.S. 60 W., (99) Feb. 21. Grade: A.
• Famous Recipe, 1001 Burlew Blvd., (95) Feb. 20. Grade: A.
• Little Einstein’s Too!, 2724 New Hartford Pike, (100) Feb. 19. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick, 3815 Carter Road, food: (99), retail: (99) Feb. 19. Grade: A.
