These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from March 11 to March 13. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Niko’s Bakery & Cafe, 601 Emory Drive, (99) March 13. Grade: A.
• Iron Jungle 24-Hour Fitness, 105 Carlton Drive, (100) March 13.
• Logsdon Community Center, 2400 Friendship Drive, (100) March 13. Grade: A.
• Meijer, 2407 Patriot Run, food: (100), retail: (100) March 13. Grade: A.
• Owensboro High School, 1800 Frederica St., (100) March 11. Grade: A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.