These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from March 4 through March 10. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Whitesville Elementary, 9656 Kentucky 54, (100) March 10. Grade: A.
• Kentucky Fried Chicken, 3212 Kentucky 54 E. (100) March 6. Grade: A.
• Menard’s, 3001 Heartland Crossing, (100) March 6.
• Mod Pizza, 2710 Heartland Crossing, (100) March 5. Grade: A.
• Arby’s, 4614 Frederica St., (100) March 6. Grade: A.
• College View Middle School, 5061 New Hartford Road, (100) March 4. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick, 2630 W. Parrish Ave., food: (98), retail: (100) March 4. Grade: A.
• Donato’s Pizza, 2601 W. Parrish Ave., (97) March 4. Grade: A.
