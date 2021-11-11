These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Oct. 6 through Nov. 8. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Maggie’s Cakes and More, 4399 Springhill Drive, (100) Oct. 6.
• Pizza Hut, 4127 Frederica St., (100) Nov. 1. Grade: A.
• Cracker Barrel Country Store #420, 5311 Frederica St., (98) Oct. 25. Grade: A.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, 4641 Frederica St., (100) Oct. 25. Grade: A.
• Quality Quick, 1211 Breckinridge St., food: (99), retail: (100) Oct. 25. Grade: A.
• Super USA #1, 2301 Breckenridge St., (100) Oct. 25.
• Dalishas Bakery & Cafe, 6191 Kentucky 54, (100) Oct. 27. Grade: A.
• Elite Air Extreme Fun Center, 606 Salem Drive, (100) Oct. 28. Grade: A.
• Windridge Country Club, 5044 Millers Mill Road, (100) Oct. 28. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School football concessions, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) Oct. 28. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School soccer concessions, 4959 New Hartford Road, (100) Oct. 28. Grade: A.
• The Kroger Co. L-718, 1670 Starlite Drive, food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 1. Grade: A.
• Meijer #288 (gas station), 2407 Patriot Run, food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 3. Grade: A.
• Ben Soft Pretzels, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (100) Nov. 3. Grade: A.
• Meijer #288, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., food: (100), retail: (100) Nov. 3. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store, 6291 Kentucky 54, (100) Nov. 8.
• Dollar General #8647, 10133 Main St., (100) Nov. 8.
• Whitesville Shell, 10000 Main St., food: (92), retail: (94) Nov. 8. Grade: A.
• Subway #14447, 3739 Kentucky 60 W., (100) Nov. 5. Grade: A.
