These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Sept. 27 through Oct. 5. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Rosedale Rest Home, 415 Sutton Lane, (89) Sept. 24. Grade: C. Violations: Person in charge doesn’t demonstrate food safety knowledge. Person in charge did not have the proper information of the workings of the kitchen area. They must be able to contact the owner, administration, and have knowledge of kitchen operations. No certified food manager present. The facility must have one person in charge that has a safety manager certification. Food stored where exposed to splash, dust or other contamination. The inside lip of the ice machine has mildew on it and needs to be cleaned. No chemical test kit. Improper test strips for the dishwasher. The dishwasher uses chlorine sanitizer, so the facility must have chlorine test strips on hand. Non-food contact surfaces have accumulation of soil. All cabinets in the kitchen are in poor repair (paint chipping/peeling and need to be cleaned). Floors not cleaned. Floor in the kitchen is uncleaned, especially under and around all the equipment. Walls and ceiling not clean. Walls and ceiling in the entire kitchen are unclean, especially around the windows and door. The windows and door need to be sealed from the outside properly. Presence of insects — a large number of flies (fruit flies and house flies). A licensed pest control company must be called in to inspect, treat the problem and inspect for remaining issues. During a follow-up inspection, violations were corrected except for floors and ceilings not clean. Outer openings not protected against entry of pests. Door and windows in need of repair, (98) Oct. 4. Grade: A.
• Pub House, 718 W. Ninth St., (100) Oct. 5. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School cafeteria, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) Oct. 1. Grade: A.
• Daviess County High School volleyball/basketball concessions, 4255 New Hartford Road, (100) Oct. 1. Grade: A.
• Meadowlands Elementary cafeteria, 3500 Hayden Road, (100) Sept. 30. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Country Club, 400 E. Byers Ave., (100) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Karen Restaurant, 7046 Kentucky 56, (100) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
• Country Heights Elementary, 4961 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 28. Grade: A.
• Subway #10229, 3124 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 27. Grade: A.
• Wendell Foster’s campus cafeteria, 815 Triplett St., (100) Sept. 27. Grade: A.
• Molly’s Mixins, 1531 Frederica St., (100) Sept. 27.
• Shogun Bistro, 2127 E. Parrish Ave., (99) Sept. 27. Grade: A.
• Tienda San Martin grocery store, 1107 E. Fourth St., (100) Sept. 27.
