These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Sept. 28 through Oct. 14. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Wonder Whip, 2434 E. Fourth St., (92) Oct. 13. Grade: A.
• The Kroger Co. L-770, 2630 Frederica St., food: (100), retail: (100) Oct. 6. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Middle School North cafeteria, 1300 Booth Ave., (100) Oct. 14. Grade: A.
• The Cup Cakery, 231 Williamsburg Square, (100) Oct. 13.
• Sutton School cafeteria, 2060 Lewis Lane, (100) Oct. 13. Grade: A.
• Pizza by the Guy, 3115 Commonwealth Court, (100) Oct. 13. Grade: A.
• St. Mary of the Woods cafeteria, 10521 Franklin St., (100) Oct. 13. Grade: A.
• Gary’s Drive-In, 2220 Veach Road, (100) Sept. 28. Grade: A.
• Deloris’s Cafe, 2123 Triplett St., (99) Sept. 28. Grade: A.
• Subway #26455, 3470 New Hartford Road, (100) Sept. 28. Grade: A.
• Dairy Queen Brazier, 3224 New Hartford Road, (99) Sept. 28. Grade: A.
