These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department on Sept. 29. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Norman McDonald’s Drive Inn, 6161 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
• Huddle House, 3248 Mount Moriah Ave., (95) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
• Vessels’ Mini Market, 9227 Kentucky 54, food: (99), retail: (98) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
• Kelly Rae’s Country Cafe, 10130 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
• Mil’s Dairy Drive-In, 10154 Kentucky 54, (100) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
• Whitesville IGA #46, 10035 Kentucky 54, food: (100), retail: (100) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
• Leaning Tower of Pizza, 10531 Main Cross St., (100) Sept. 29. Grade: A.
