These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Aug. 23 through Aug. 30. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
Fazoli’s, 5060 Frederica St., (99) Aug. 23. Grade: A.
Hocker Dining Hall & Jazzmans — KWC, 3000 Frederica St., (99) Aug. 24. Grade: A.
Boyd Cecil Ranch, 3000 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 24. Grade: A.
Owensboro High School Volleyball Concessions, 1800 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 24.
Owensboro High School Frederica, 1800 Frederica St., (100) Aug. 24. Grade: A.
Wellington Parc, 2885 New Hartford Road, (100) Aug. 24. Grade: A.
Hong Kong Lin Corp., 1650 Starlite Drive, (93) Aug. 26. Grade: A.
Country Cupboard II/Fast Fuel, 1710 E. Parrish Ave., food: (99), retail: (100) Aug. 26. Grade: A.
Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. Second St., (100) Aug. 30. Grade: A.
