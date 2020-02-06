These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Jan. 13 through Feb. 4. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Highland Elementary School, 2909 Leitchfield Road, (100) Feb. 4. Grade: A.
• Sutton Elementary School, 2060 Lewis Lane, (100) Feb. 4. Grade: A.
• Little Ones Academy, 714 E. Third St., (96) Jan. 24. Grade: C. Violations: No certified food protection manager present, no vomit/diarrheal kit and no physical facilities installed and clean. During a follow-up inspection, violations were corrected (99) Feb. 3. Grade: A.
• Mellow Mushroom, 101 W. Second St., (100) Jan. 30. Grade: A.
• Mr. Wok Express, 3435 Frederica St., (89) Jan. 29. Grade: A.
• Mt. St. Joseph Retreat Center, 8001 Cummings Road, (100) Jan. 30. Grade: A.
• Assip Pizza, 3800 Frederica St., (100) Jan. 30. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut, 1331 Frederica St., (98) Jan. 30. Grade: A.
• Five Star Food Mart, 3100 W. Parrish Ave., food: (99), retail: (100) Jan. 30. Grade: A.
• Long John Silver’s, 3005 U.S. Highway 60 E., (97) Jan. 13. Grade: A.
• Milligans, 3136 W. Second St., (98) Jan. 22. Grade: A.
• Wellington Parc, 2885 New Hartford Road, (100) Jan. 22. Grade: A.
• Pizza By the Guy, 3115 Commonwealth Court, (99) Jan. 22. Grade: A.
• Baskin Robbins, 3245 Mount Moriah Ave., (97) Jan. 16. Grade: C. Violations: No certified food manager present and no vomit/diarrheal kit. During a follow-up inspection, the violations were cleared (99) Jan. 22. Grade: B.
• Hermitage Care & Rehabilitation Center, 1614 Parrish Ave., (94) Jan. 22. Grade: A.
• Healthpark Cornerstone Cafe, 1006 Ford Ave., (100) Jan. 22. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store, 4016 Frederica St., (100) Jan. 23.
• Subway, 2420 Parrish Ave., (96) Jan. 23. Grade: A.
• Great Harvest Bread Co., 4431 Springhill Drive, (100) Jan. 24. Grade: A.
• Quicky Mart, 1202 Crabtree Ave., food: (100), retail: (100) Jan. 24. Grade: A.
• St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter food pantry, 1001 W. Seventh St., (100) Jan. 24.
• Wendy’s, 2934 Kentucky 54 E., (92) Jan. 21. Grade: C. Violations: No certified food manager present, no vomit/diarrheal kit, lacked proper cooling methods and adequate equipment for temperature control, unclean non-food contact surfaces, plumbing not in good repair, unclean toilet area, floors not draining properly, and floors and walls unclean. During a follow-up inspection, violations were cleared (100) Jan. 27. Grade: B.
• Ben’s Soft Pretzels, 2951 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (99) Jan. 27. Grade: A.
• Mi Ranchito, 1146 Carter Road, (96) Jan. 27. Grade: A.
• Wheatgrass Juice Bar & More, 3500 Villa Point, (99) Jan. 27. Grade: A.
• Overflow Cafe, 3232 Villa Point, (95) Jan. 27. Grade: A.
• The Spot, 217 Williamsburg Square, (100) Jan. 28. Grade: A.
• Hocker Dining Hall & Jazzmans — KWC, 3000 Frederica St., (99) Jan. 28. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store, 2511 E. Fourth St., (98) Jan. 28.
• Dollar General Store, 320 E. Fourth St., (94) Jan. 28.
• Owensboro Child Care, 300 Byers Ave., (100) Jan. 28. Grade: A.
• Starbucks, 2402 Frederica St., (99) Jan. 28. Grade: A.
• Super USA, 2224 Frederica St., (99) Jan. 28.
• Dollar Tree, 3500 Villa Point, (100) Jan. 28.
• Heartford House, 2914 Old Hartford Road, (100) Jan. 29. Grade: A.
• Firehouse Sub, 5150 Frederica St., (99) Jan. 29. Grade: A.
• Hillcrest Health Care, 3740 Old Hartford Road, (100) Jan. 29. Grade: A.
• IHOP, 3080 Highland Point, (96) Jan. 29. Grade: A.
• Pleasant Grove Christian Learning Center, 5664 Kentucky 56, (100) Jan. 29. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 4241 Benttree Drive, (96) Jan. 28.
