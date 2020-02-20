These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Feb. 11 to Feb. 18. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Best Western Plus, 1018 Goetz Drive, (99) Feb. 11. Grade: A.
• Derby Mart, 3024 W. Fourth St., (100) Feb. 18.
• Subway, 1210 Southtown Blvd., (100) Feb. 18. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Middle School, 1415 E. Fourth St., (100) Feb. 18. Grade: A.
• Millay’s Tavern, 9431 Kentucky 144, (100) Feb. 18. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Place Care, 1205 Leitchfield Road, (99) Feb. 12. Grade: A.
• Domino’s Pizza, 3333 Frederica St., (100) Feb. 13. Grade: A.
• Davco Rest Home, 2526 W. 10th St., (100) Feb. 13. Grade: A.
• The Family Bakery, 3151 Commonwealth Court, food: (100), retail: (100) Feb. 14. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s, 2306 U. S. 60 E., (99) Feb. 14. Grade: A.
• Quality Convenience, 1724 Leitchfield Road, (100) Feb. 14.
• Newton Parrish School, 510 Byers Ave., (100) Feb. 12. Grade: A.
