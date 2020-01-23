These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Jan. 14 through Jan. 21. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100 % with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84 % and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Buena Vista Learning Center, 119 W. 24th St., (100) Jan. 21. Grade: A.
• The Cup Cakery, 231 Williamsburg Square, (100) Jan. 21. Grade: A.
• Domino’s Pizza, 1003 Burlew Blvd., (100) Jan. 21. Grade: A.
• Premium Allied Tool, 5680 Old Highway 54, (100) Jan. 17. Grade: A.
• Five Guys of Owensboro, 3248 Mount Moriah Ave., (100) Jan. 17. Grade: A.
• Los Cabos Mexican Restaurant, 2845 W. Parrish Ave., (96) Jan. 16. Grade: A.
• Long John Silver’s, 2770 Frederica St., (99) Jan. 16. Grade: A.
• Ritzy’s, 4527 Kentucky 54, (98) Jan. 14. Grade: A.
