These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Jan. 29 through Feb. 11. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Mary Carrico School, 9546 Kentucky 144, (100) Feb. 11. Grade: A.
• Texas Roadhouse, 943 Mosley Road, (100) Feb. 11. Grade: A.
• Starbucks, 2710 Heartland Crossing Blvd., (100) Feb. 10. Grade: A.
• Rally’s Hamburgers, 1301 Frederica St., (95) Jan. 29. Grade: A.
• Mendy’s Kitchen, 924 Crabtree St., (99) Feb. 6. Grade: A.
• Our Lady of Lourdes Day Care, 4005 Frederica St., (99) Feb. 7. Grade: A.
• O’Charley’s, 5205 Frederica St., (100) Feb. 5. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 320 E. Fourth St., (97) Feb. 6.
