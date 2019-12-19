Today, I walked outside listening to the leaves crunch under my feet. I heard birds, the knock and then hum of a heating unit kicking on next door, and a car in the distance. Until a few days ago, I hadn't noticed any of those things.
Many consider hearing loss a normal part of aging, and truthfully, until I sat through a hearing test with a friend recently, I may have have ignored some of my own signs of hearing changes.
In the United States, an estimated one third of people over the age of 65 and half over 85 have some hearing loss. It can begin in one's thirties or forties and can worsen gradually over time.
Because it's gradual, you may not notice that you can no longer hear birds, the wind blow, the crunching of leaves under your feet, or the whistle of a boat on the river in the distance.
These were things my friend had said he hadn't heard in six or seven years. I had no idea. It first affects the frequencies of sounds, such as speech. People find it difficult to understand what others are saying.
They may first notice they just don't understand what's being said on their favorite television show. Background noises start to make it difficult to hear or understand things. As it progresses, one may notice they can't hear car horns, smoke alarms, even tornado sirens. This can become a serious safety issue.
There can be many different causes from environmental, due to long-term exposure to loud noises, or exposure to heavy metals, even some viruses, and medications can damage the inner ears. Sometimes, we may not find out at all what caused the damage.
Here are some tips for both those with hearing loss and those of us who wish to communicate effectively with them:
• Sit directly across from each other -- sitting beside one another makes it harder to read lips and see facial expressions.
• Choose a well-lit area for the same reason as before -- you will find it helpful to see the expressions if you have trouble understanding one another.
• Move closer to one another, 3-4 feet is a good distance.
• If you have a better ear, sit with that one closest to the individual with whom you are speaking.
• If amplifying devices are available, there is no harm using them.
• Ask to have them rephrase something. Often, speaking louder and louder does not help one to hear, but restating what said, can be helpful.
• Move away from things that make noise, like fans, televisions, radios, windows, microwaves, etc.
• Softer surfaces tend to absorb sound rather than cause an echo, so find places to talk that have soft material, for example carpeted rooms, upholstered seating, etc.
• Keep your hands and other items away from your face so that you can both see the way words are pronounced.
• Lastly, make sure you each get it right by repeating it back, or writing it down to show the other, or using gestures to accent your point.
The key is not to wait if you or a loved one notice any changes at all in hearing. See a doctor for a hearing test.
Until I sat with my friend through his test, I'd probably have complained about the sound of dripping water or have silenced some wind chimes on an overly windy night, but today -- today, I'm so very thankful that I can hear them.
Dana Peveler is the executive director of the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.