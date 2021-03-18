Nurse practitioners Jackie Easler and Julie Rice will plan to offer the Owensboro area a new and unique service through their new practice, Easler & White Mediversal Group.
Easler, a family nurse practitioner, said the new practice will offer primary and preventative care from her end, in addition to psychiatric care from Rice who is a psychiatric nurse practitioner.
“We believe in taking care of the whole person, not just one problem. The whole person is important, and your mental health is as important as your physical health,” Easler said.
She said Mediversal Group will be one of the only facilities to offer both of these fields in one office.
Easler said the motivation behind opening this unique practice was for ensuring her patients had access to mental healthcare needs.
Many times, she said, when a patient was referred to a psychiatrist, they might be placed on a waiting list for several months or did not hear back from facilities they were referred to.
“There are psychiatric places around, but there’s such a waiting list, and so my patients had a need sometimes to see somebody and I couldn’t get them in. They’d be on a waiting list,” she said. “That is something that you can’t wait on if someone is suffering from a mental illness. So we decided that we would pull our resources together and that we would offer it all in one office.”
With Mediversal Group, Easler said patients will be able to get an appointment for psychiatric care within a week, or vise versa if psychiatric patients need primary care.
“We’re really excited about opening this practice,” she said.
Easler said she and Rice graduated from nursing school together in 2017 with masters’ degrees. From there, she said, Rice went on to specialize in being a nurse practitioner in psychiatry and Easler is currently back in school, where she expects to receive a doctorate in nursing within a year.
She said they had discussed opening a practice together for some time but never really acted on it until recently when she had difficulty getting her patients appointments for mental health care.
Once they decided on opening the practice, Easler said they were quick to put a plan in place and take action. Now, she said, they will open their own practice on April 5.
Easler & White Mediversal Group will be located at 922 Triplett Street, Suite 7 in Owensboro.
“We’re excited to be offering these services to Owensboro,” Easler said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
