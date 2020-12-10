Hospice hires new CEO

Brenda Knollenberg has been hired by Hospice and Palliative Care of Western Kentucky as its new chief executive officer.
Knollenberg said she is excited to continue the hospice mission to ensure everyone receives the care they need as they near the end of life.
Knollenberg took over the position in late-November, replacing former CEO Belinda Blair who resigned in July.
Knollenberg had been the development manager of Hospice since 2018.
“Right now, we’re just focused on continuing to serve our patients and families with the excellent care that they deserve and expect, and it’s been challenging with COVID, so just working through all of those challenges, that’s the main focus right now,” she said. “Our mission is helping individuals through the final stages of life and sometimes people think hospice is about dying, but it’s really about living and helping individuals live life on their terms and as pain-free as possible (and) to help them do the things that they would like to do.”
Hospice of Western Kentucky offers a variety of programs, according to Knollenberg, including hospice care, palliative care for individuals with serious and chronic diseases, bereavement care for anyone in the community, respite and in-patient care, as well as a children’s bereavement program.
However, Knollenberg said hospice is able to care for its patients in other ways, too.
“Some of the things that we help with … (are) with wishes and requests that people want at the end of their life,” she said. “We had one couple that we helped to get married because the gentleman, he was our patient and that was something that he wanted to do — to marry his fiancée, so we were able to help them get married.”
Knollenberg said Hospice of Western Kentucky is unique because it does not turn anyone away for not being able to pay for services.
In her previous position, she said one of her responsibilities was talking with people in the community about donating to hospice to ensure services are always available for those without the means to pay.
Knollenberg also said the bereavement services offered by hospice are also available to anyone in the community, not just those with a family member in the program.
Hospice of Western Kentucky currently serves four counties, including Daviess, Hopkins, Hancock and Muhlenberg.
“I’m really excited about serving in this role. I just love the mission of hospice,” Knollenberg said. “All of the people here — hospice is more than just a job for them. It’s a calling and I’m really grateful they’ve answered that call because they are really just so passionate about serving people in the community.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.