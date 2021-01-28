Hospice of Western Kentucky has implemented its own book series into bereavement counseling for children.
The series, titled The Caring Bears, is written by Hospice Bereavement Coordinator Caleb Potter.
The Caring Bears series was developed as a way to mirror different forms of loss that children might encounter early in life, such as a grandparent, parent or sibling, according to Potter.
The Caring Bears series addresses children ages 4 to 9.
Currently, there is one published book in The Caring Bears series addressing the loss of a grandparent. Potter said the second book in the series is expected to be published later this year and will address the loss of a parent.
“We’re trying to kind of meet that child in the circumstances that they are encountering,” he said. “And then once we normalize what they’re going through, we try to give them some tools to kind of cope with that broad range of emotions in the most healthy way possible.”
The first two books were funded by local grants from Impact 100 Next Generation and Glenmore Gives. Potter said Hospice of Western Kentucky hopes to receive local funding for a third book as well.
One of the tools included in the books, according to Potter, guides a caregiver or parent who is in the process of helping children cope with grief.
“We provide a question guide that prompts the caregiver to have conversations with the kids. We found that’s one of the things that is lacking most often is that parents or caregivers don’t know how to start the conversation with their children about how they’re coping,” he said. “I think the question guide, even more so than the story itself, has been helpful just to break the ice and prompt caregivers to start having more open and transparent conversations with their children about how this loss is impacting them on a day-to-day basis.”
Potter said children are also offered their own Caring Bear that helps provide a means of comfort and transition as a child goes through the grief process.
“We’ll encourage the kids the give lots of hugs to their Hospice Caring Bear and then maybe tuck that in the bed with their loved one at nighttime to transfer those hugs for them, ...we found that later, after the patient has in fact passed, the children will use those bears almost as if they are giving those hugs to their loved ones in the afterlife,” he said. “It allows them to maintain a healthy connection to their loved one and we find that it helps their grieving process.”
Potter said he was inspired to create the Caring Bears series after a nationwide study was done by a bereavement center in Colorado called Judi’s House to understand how prevalent childhood bereavement is. He said in the study, Kentucky was ranked fifth in the nation in child bereavement, with 1 in 10 children likely to lose a parent or sibling before the age of 18.
Potter said he began looking into possible resources to help children cope with grief and found there were very few for the age group he wanted to address. He said this inspired him to write the first book and develop resources “in-house.”
“Grief can be something that can really sidetrack a child educationally, emotionally and socially if not handled well, and so this is just one of the tools that we can put in their hands to help encourage conversation,” he said.
Hospice of Western Kentucky offers bereavement services at no additional charge to individuals, according to Potter.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
