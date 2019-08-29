How you can beat heat-related illnesses

Summer's high temperatures can put people who are working and playing at risk for heat illness.
This includes athletes playing sports, employees working at a factory, or any other scenario in which people are physically exerting themselves in a high-temperature environment.
There are several types of heat illness. They range in severity, from heat cramps and heat exhaustion, which are common but not severe, to exertional heatstroke, which can be deadly. Although heat illnesses can be fatal, death is preventable if the symptoms are quickly recognized and properly treated.
If working outside or playing a summer sport, it is important to take 10-14 days to properly acclimate the body to handle such high heat. While acclimating, appropriate loose, light-colored clothing should be worn. People should also have access to shade and plenty of fluids, including water and electrolyte drinks.
Heat cramps are a mild form of heat illness; these are painful, involuntary cramps that usually occur in the legs, arms or abdomen with muscle contraction. Cramping usually occurs when the body is not properly conditioned and is more subject to fatigue. Heat cramps can be treated with fluid and electrolyte replacement, stretching of the muscle and rest.
Heat exhaustion is the most common heat-related condition inactive populations ranging from athletes to factory workers to weekend warriors. Heat exhaustion is the inability to continue to exercise in the heat due to cardiovascular insufficiency and energy depletion that could develop into a person collapsing.
Some of the most common symptoms of heat exhaustion include elevated core body temperature between 98.6 and 105 degrees, weak and rapid pulse, cool, moist, and pale skin, headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, excessive sweating and low blood pressure upon standing.
To treat heat exhaustion, move the individual to a cool/shaded area, remove excess equipment or clothing, elevate legs, cool the individual with fans, rotate ice towels and ice bags to the neck, wrist, ankles, groin and provide room temperature fluids, such as water and electrolyte drinks.
If symptoms do not improve within five minutes, call 911. After recovering from heat exhaustion, it is recommended to have 2-3 days of complete rest from activity and continue to drink plenty of fluids.
Exertional Heat Stroke (EHS) is a medical emergency. Heatstroke occurs when the body creates more heat than it can release due to the strain of activity in extreme heat. This rapid increase in core body temperature, if not lowered immediately, can lead to permanent disability or death.
Criteria for diagnosing heat stroke are a core body temperature of greater than 105 degrees and central nervous system dysfunction. Signs and symptoms could include change in behavior, irritability, emotional instability, altered consciousness, collapse, dizziness, disorientation, headache, confusion, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, inability to walk, balance issues, profuse sweating, rapid pulse, low blood pressure, and quick breathing.
When treating heatstroke, time is of the essence. The person should be removed from activity, placed in a shaded area, and equipment and excess clothing removed. Call 911 and begin cooling the individual.
The best way to cool someone is to immerse them in an ice bath. If that is not an option, use rotating cold, wet towels to cover as much of the body as possible. Use bags of ice on the neck, wrist, armpits, ankles, and groin.
Providing room temperature fluids, such as water and electrolyte drinks will also help. After recovering from heatstroke, it is recommended to have a period of complete rest from activity and continue to drink plenty of fluids. According to the Kory Stringer Institute at the University of Connecticut, exertional heat stroke has had a 100% survival rate when immediate cooling was initiated within 10 minutes of collapse. Appropriate adjustment to high temperatures, smart hydration techniques, and being prepared are the best ways to BEAT THE HEAT.
Sheri Utz is a certified athletic trainer with Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro (OSMO) who has extensive training in heat-related illnesses. Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine Owensboro (OSMO) treats patients who have injuries or disease of the musculoskeletal system, including sprains, strains, fractures, arthritis, and sports injuries. Call 270-926-4100 to schedule an appointment with one of our board-certified providers.
