Knowing the person behind the disability

Did you know that individuals with disabilities are not only the largest minority group in the United States, but also the most misunderstood group in the world?
When reading about this topic, I allowed my mind to wonder why this group would be the most misunderstood among anyone in the world? Is it because people with disabilities have different classifications and characteristics, is it the physical barriers within some, is it the variety of communication styles, is it because they may require different types of supports to accomplish a goal, or is it because we tend to see differences and immediately feel pity?
When asked to write these articles to provide awareness and education to our community about disabilities, I had one goal in mind: break down barriers and perception so that our community members can begin to understand.
I want our community to understand the benefits of inclusion, the impact the disability has on the overall health of the individual and family, but more importantly provide insight on how to look past the disability, to the person.
Green River Area Down Syndrome Association (GRADSA) introduced a motto to the community a few years back: "More Alike than Different."
These four simple words put together become a powerful statement describing what I have been fighting for my entire life. Wendell Fosters' No "R" Word Campaign helps the youth to understand the origin of this word, and how it can be hurtful and demeaning to a person with a disability. Puzzle Pieces' mantra "know me for my ability and not my disability," is a phrase that seems to be the root goal we all try to advocate for daily.
Advocating to change the perception that a disability describes limitations, pity, inability to comprehend and lack the desire to have meaningful goals and wants in life. Parents, siblings, teachers, caretakers and many organizations who love and support individuals with disabilities spend countless hours advocating and showcasing to the community the people behind the disability. Why do we do this?
Advocacy in all its forms seeks to ensure that people, particularly those who are most vulnerable in society, are able to: Have their voice heard on issues that are important to them; Defend and safeguard their rights and have their views and wishes genuinely considered when decisions are being made about their lives.
I personally have been advocating since I was young in support of my brother. I advocated because I wanted what was best for him, and I advocated because I wanted people to respect him. I advocated because I wanted people to see him through my eyes.
Next Tuesday is a special day for Puzzle Pieces. It is our annual Celebration Banquet held at the Hines Center.
You might ask what do we celebrate?
Some might think we celebrate the past year's awards or accolades; some might say it's about raising funds. However, the night is truly dedicated to highlighting and honoring the individuals who Puzzle Pieces supports.
Every year the opening ceremony is conducted by individuals who are part of Puzzle Pieces. They lead us in saying grace, the Pledge of Allegiance, presentation of the flag, to singing "Amazing Grace" before dinner. We introduce each one of them as they proudly walk or roll down the runway to the stage to ensure they have their shining moment in the spotlight.
Then the audience is treated to a performance of a song where they sing and sign the words. Parents in the audience have their cameras out taking pictures or video, our board members are smiling with pride as they watch, and grandparents are pointing to show their neighbor which individual is their grandchild. Meanwhile, there is always one person whose eyes fill up with tears, whose throat develops a lump as they begin to understand and feel awareness blossom and grow.
You see, before the banquet that particular person may never have been able to see an individual with a disability for who they truly are, a person.
Their eyes are filled with tears because for the first time, they didn't see the disability. They saw Karlie as a smitten girl gazing over at her boyfriend Tony, not as a girl in a wheelchair. They saw Peyton proud and beaming as he carried the flag to the stage, not as the cute little boy in a wheelchair. They heard Jamie sing "Amazing Grace" with pure sweetness and love for her God, not as the visually impaired young woman that uses a cane. They saw Jacob's love for police officers as he carried a picture of his favorite policeman, Adam Johnston, not as a child who is non-verbal and who uses a communication device. And of course, they saw Jeff light up the room with his self-confidence and love for others, not as the gentleman with Down Syndrome.
This night we as an organization advocate for our clients. The client's advocate for themselves. That person in the audience with tears in their eyes just became a new advocate. Life is a blessing within itself when we can slow down enough to dig deeper and see the heart of people, and not how they may look or appear on the surface.
So I ask you, my reader, when was the last time you dug deeper beyond the surface of a person before you judged? Remember the old saying, "Don't judge a book by its cover," that's just the beginning. The next is truly believing that each person in our community has value.
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda's Blog: Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
