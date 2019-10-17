Managing digital eye strain

I love my electronic devices.
Whether I'm using my phone, tablet or laptop, I am tuned in and synced to the world around me through this little device that is my window to the world. I have access to news, social media, calendars and direct communication with whomever I choose.
As a mom of four, friends can easily get real-time updates of our lives through Facebook posts of dance recitals and hockey games. Depending on the person, it is estimated that Americans spend between two and eleven hours daily consuming digital media. The increased use of digital technology can lead many people to suffer discomfort or pain after extended periods of time in front of a screen.
Digital eye strain can represent a host of different symptoms caused by the use of electronic devices. These symptoms can include discomfort in or around the eyes, headaches, dry eyes, blurred vision and neck and shoulder pain.
What causes digital discomfort?
As we look down to view our mobile device, we increase the strain on our neck and we blink less frequently. The American Physical Therapy Association states that a 30-degree tilt of the head creates a 40-pound strain on the neck.
Our natural reflex to blink is vital to our eye health. Blinking is our body's way to pump fresh, healing and lubricating tears over the surface of our eyes. This is how we clear environmental impurities and allergens from our eyes to provide us with sharp, clean vision.
It also acts as a barrier to protect our sensitive eyes from wind and debris. As we stare at a screen, the number of times we blink decreases on average from 15 blinks per minute to five to seven blinks per minute. This decreased tear film can lead to blurred vision, burning and gritty or sandy feeling in the eyes. Studies have also suggested, that overtime, the reduction of blinking can cause damage to the glands that produce tears in our eyes.
As an optometrist, I am frequently asked about the danger of blue light emitted from screens.
What if I told you the sun emits 100 times more blue light than your smartphone? Of course, the sun is millions of miles away, while your phone is just inches from your eyes. One thing we do know is that blue light plays a critical role in our sleep cycle. Using electronic devices late at night can disrupt the rhythm in our body that can make it difficult to fall and stay asleep.
Overexposure to blue light may also play a role in the accelerated aging process of the eye similar to the risk of ultraviolet light.
Whether on our phones or our computers, here are a few tips to reduce your chances of experiencing eye strain: First, get an eye exam. A comprehensive eye exam is the easiest way to identify any risk factors for eye strain such as dry eye or vision-related problems. Make sure to tell your eye doctor how much screen time you spend daily.
Second, adjust your workstation. Whether your device is portable or stationary, you want to make sure you are physically comfortable with good posture. Try to avoid tilting your head or slouching your shoulders to look down for extended periods of time on a laptop or portable screen.
Conversely, make sure your screen is not too high. Adjust your monitor so that the top of your screen is at eye level. This will allow your eyes to comfortably gaze slightly downward toward the middle of the screen.
Next, modify your lighting. Additional lighting may be helpful in reducing eye strain. Try to incorporate lighting that will brighten your workstation without casting glare on your screen or shine directly toward you. Ambient lighting should equal the brightness on your screen, so you
May need to adjust the screen brightness as well to find what works for you.
Take a break. Use the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at least 20 feet away for 20 seconds and blink. This allows you to reset your focus and fully redistribute tears across the surface of the eye. If you are experiencing eye or neck strain or blurred vision that doesn't clear, it is time to walk away from your screen. A short walk outside can relax your muscles and clear your head.
Lastly, put down the device two hours before bedtime. Read a book, listen to music or create another bedtime routine that does not involve a screen.
As always, if you are having any symptoms of eyestrain that occur daily, please see your eye doctor. You may need prescription glasses, lenses with an anti-glare coating or blue filter or dry eye treatment that can alleviate these symptoms.
Now excuse me while I check my Facebook.
Dr. Patricia Ward Adams is an optometrist at Advantage Eye Care, 411 Park Plaza Drive. Call 270-683-2020 for more information.
