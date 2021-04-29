Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has been recognized by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield with a Blue Distinction Centers+ for maternity care designation.
The BDC+ for maternity care was created to help address gaps in care and ensure the health of mothers by evaluating facilities’ maternity care programs, costs of care of vaginal and cesarean births, quality of care, quality improvement, data collection and dissemination, internal protocols to address quality and equity issues in maternity care as well as protocols for the management of hypertension and hemorrhage.
“This is the first year we’ve received it, so we’re excited about it,” said OH Director of Nursing Jessica Crisp. “We’ve done a lot of work this year and last year, specifically related to hypertension for our moms, developing better processes to take care of those patients, as well as hemorrhages and preparing our staff for those situations.”
Crisp said staff and providers have been participating in fun and interactive learning methods, like escape room scenarios where they must figure out the correct way to care for a hypertensive or hemorrhaging patient.
Additionally, Crisp said the staff has worked to meet certain quality and patient experience initiatives as well.
“With COVID, we knew we needed to kind of expand our patient experience,” she said. “Our staff have really stepped up their game this year. They have embraced the challenge of COVID.”
Crisp said OH has worked to make its prenatal classes virtual, with all different types of parenting classes available to families.
Crisp said there is also a 24-7 physician and neonatologist available in the maternity ward for obstetrical emergencies.
Due to only being allowed one visitor during delivery, Crisp said patients are also given either a celebratory dinner or a birthday cake before they leave to help make the occasion special.
“We’re all proud to have received this,” she said. “We tried to really go above and beyond.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
