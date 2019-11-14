Owensboro Health was recently one of two 2019 Strata Decision LEAP Award winners.
LEAP stands for lead, excel, achieve and progress. The award recognizes health care oganizations for outstanding performance in the areas of finance and strategy to benefit both their organizations and communities they serve.
Virginia Commonwealth University Health was the other winner.
OH was recognized for improving the accuracy of cost accounting, strengthening payer negotiations and pricing, and reducing the cost of care delivery.
Strata is a Chicago-based company that provides a cloud-based planning, analytics and performance platform for health care providers.
