ORR now offers clients exercise program

At noon on a recent Tuesday, three men from Owensboro Regional Recovery worked out at Edge Body Boot Camp.
They had the facility to themselves.
For the past two months or so, Edge Body opens just for ORR clients at noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The number of men who come each session varies.
The fitness studio is known for its community support. One day last week, for example, Edge Body made a food donation right before Thanksgiving for those in need during the holiday.
"We're helping these guys get fit," said Chris Zachary, the training director at Edge Body. "But we're also providing a service to the community."
ORR is a residential substance abuse recovery program located near Edge Body's facility.
Exercise can provide a coping mechanism for people who have been addicted to drugs and alcohol. In the brain, chemicals take the place of emotions. Lifting weights and other types of exercise allow moods to regulate naturally without substances.
"Exercise raises your dopamine levels," Zachary said. "It makes you feel happier and less stressful."
Kevin Coy, an ORR counseling specialist, is a personal trainer with a bachelor's degree in exercise science. Coy leads the ORR workouts and understands the role fitness can play in sobriety.
Most of the nonprofit's clients can't afford a gym membership, Coy said. Because Edge Body donates its space free of charge to ORR, all its clients can participate if they want.
Coy has been sober about a decade now.
"For me, one of the things that helped me stay on the right track was finding good hobbies," he said.
Exercise was an important part of his recovery and helped him stay sober.
Justin Ashby, an ORR client, appreciates a more holistic approach to recovery.
"(Exercising at Edge Body) gives me a chance to clear my mind," Ashby said. "Becoming healthy all the way around -- mind, body and spirit -- is important."
During the evenings, he works out at ORR's gym. Exercise gives him more energy, Ashby said. "And my spirits are up. I'm more positive."
Steven Oxx started coming to the Edge Body workouts to get back in shape. The last time he worked out was during his high school football years in Mayfield.
Oxx was addicted to alcohol, drinking daily for 12 years.
He's been sober eight months now. It's the first time he's been sober that long since he was 18 years old.
"I don't want to hide my emotions anymore. Before, I hid them by drinking," he said. "Working out is almost like meditation for me."
Next up on his healthy lifestyle list: Oxx wants to quit smoking.
At 19, Jaedon Hampton was the pup of the group that gathered at Edge Body on Nov. 26. Hampton comes to the workout sessions every time he has the chance.
He was a running back at McLean County High School, but he hasn't exercised much since those days.
Hampton is celebrating three months of sobriety.
"(Exercise) makes me look back on the good stuff in my past and get back to the better me," he said. "It ... helps me focus on the future."
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.