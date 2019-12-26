Pocket amplifiers aid patients at OHRH

About six months ago, Owensboro Health Regional Hospital started using pocket amplifiers on a limited basis to improve communication with patients who suffer from hearing loss.
On a trial basis, OHRH officials used the devices with patients in the pulmonary and oncology medical units. Feedback from patients, family members and staff proved positive.
Beginning with the new year, pocket amplifiers will be available on every unit, including the emergency department. Also, the hearing devices will be sent home with patients who need them to enhance their ability to understand transitional or at-home care instructions.
The devices were made possible by an $8,000 grant from OH Foundation.
OHRH became a NICHE medical facility during the autumn of 2018. NICHE stands for Nurses Improving Care for Healthsystem Elders. The program was developed by New York University and the NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing to improve elder care.
Caring for senior citizens is one of OH's primary community focus areas.
Nearly 50% of OHRH's inpatient population is 65 and older. That number is expected to rise as baby boomers age.
"One of the things we recognized we needed to improve was patients' understanding of their discharge instructions and what they need to do to care for themselves at home," said Ronda Rodgers, OHRH director of nursing professional development.
To assist patients, the hospital started two initiatives. Staff purchased readers for patients who report vision difficulties. Three strengths of lenses are available in stock rooms near nursing stations.
In the oncology and pulmonary units -- where larger numbers of elderly receive care -- nursing staff offered pocket amplifiers to patients with hearing loss. During the trial period, they used about five devices per month per unit, Rodgers said.
"Patients have been thrilled, and families have been thrilled," she said.
During the admission process, staff members ask patients about impairments.
The amplifiers fit in a palm or pocket. They can be laid on a table beside the patient's bed.
Equipped with disposable earbuds, OHRH cleaned the devices, attached a new set of headphones and reused the units. Thanks to the OH Foundation grant, however, the hospital will now send the amplifiers home with patients.
"We realized it could help them with ongoing office visits," Rodgers said.
The OH Foundation grant will cover enough pocket amplifiers for a year, she said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.