Radiography program continues to shine

Owensboro Community and Technical College's radiography program is a 2-year, five-semester program where graduates can find employment in outpatient facilities, doctors' offices, urgent care centers and hospitals.
The radiography program has been a part of Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) since 1990 with the first class graduating in 1992.
Dr. Joy Menser has been the program director since 2004 and completed her doctoral program at Western Kentucky University. Menser is also registered in radiation therapy.
Michelle Tudor is the clinical coordinator and received her bachelor's degree at University of Southern Indiana.
She started her career at OCTC in 2000. The program also has a clinical instructor assistant, Crystal Henderson, who graduated from the OCTC program in 2011. In addition, Mallory Payne has been a radiography program tutor for 10 years and has a master's in health administration degree from USI. All program faculty and staff are certified radiologic technologists and together they bring 73 years of experience to the program.
Students who enter the radiography program may be eligible for a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship (WRKS). This scholarship will pay for up to 60 credit hours toward a degree or completion of a degree, whichever would come first. Students interested in the WRKS should contact OCTC's Director of Financial Aid Rebecca Simon at 270-686-3795 to inquire about the process and qualifications.
The radiography program is selective admission accepting approximately 20 students annually.
This challenging program requires prerequisite general education classes such as English, biology, college algebra, and psychology. Technical classes such as medical terminology are also required once students are accepted into the program. Programmatic classes include anatomy and positioning, pathology, radiation biology, image production, equipment and quality control, and image analysis.
The program has state-of-the-art equipment in the labs, allowing the students to gain technical skills prior to entering the health care facilities. The program concludes with a capstone course that prepares the students to take the National Board exam. Graduates must pass the National Board exam to become a certified radiologic technologist. The program celebrates a 100% board pass rate for the past 11 of 12 years.
The program maintains the highest level of accreditation through the Joint Review Committee on Education in radiologic technology. This is the only organization that accredits radiography programs in the United States. The maximum accreditation award is eight years and the program has received the eight-year award for the past 16 years. The faculty of the program maintain current knowledge by participating in area as well as national professional development activities. Faculty will be attending the 50th Excellence in Education Conference in November of 2019, held in Chicago.
The local job market continues to see a positive trend and an increase in the need for radiologic technologists. Some graduates elect to continue their education in different areas of radiography study such as radiation therapy or ultrasound. Others pursue a bachelor's or master's degree.
In June of 2020, the program will host an alumni event commemorating 30 years since the inception of the program. The program faculty are looking forward to this event to reunite with graduates, colleagues, and past program faculty members.
For more information about the radiography program or the anniversary event, please contact Dr. Joy Menser at joy.menser@kcktcs.edu.
