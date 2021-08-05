New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services in Owensboro has partnered with the Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) of the Green River District in Henderson to provide an educational series for families coping with trauma.
The series, “Trauma Affects the Whole Family,” which began in June, discusses how trauma caused by abuse affects loved ones, what behaviors may be present in a child who has experienced a traumatic event, communicating with the child, coping skills and looking toward to future to heal and move forward.
The series is co-facilitated by Briana Willoughby, group coordinator for New Beginnings and Caitlin Pirtle, family and victim advocate for the CAC using curriculum from a parent support group called “A Circle of Hope,” which seeks to educate non-offending caregivers of children who have experienced abuse.
“We are looking to provide education to families and caregivers of children who have experienced abuse, usually sexual abuse, just so that we can help them with coping skills so that they know how to react to certain situations and learn how to process what happened,” Pirtle said.
The series, which will run through August, is meant to provide families with more clarification and information on trauma.
“A lot of people feel like they’re alone during that time and having this class that talks about the effects and how we communicate and how we deal with it and how we move forward, it helps families understand they are not alone,” Pirtle said. “There are other families going through the same thing they are.”
The series gives families tools to understand how they can be there for their loved ones who have experienced abuse.
“New Beginnings, we help … anyone who has been affected. That doesn’t always necessarily mean the victim, it can mean their family, their friends, anybody can feel the effects of trauma and we … want everyone to know that we are here for them, to have somebody to talk to, to get them education and information and support through this very difficult and confusing time in their life,” Willoughby said.
The co-facilitators have held two other sessions so far, one in June and July with the final session to be held Aug. 11 at the Henderson County Library, located at 101 South Main Street in Henderson from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m..
The session will focus on behaviors associated with children who have experienced trauma and how abuse can affect children and teens throughout their lives, according to Willoughby.
Anyone seeking more information regarding the educational series can contact Willoughby by calling New Beginnings at 270-926-7273 or Pirtle at 270-830-8400.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
