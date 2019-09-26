Understanding the autism spectrum

Weeks ago Puzzle Pieces announced a new vision and expansion.
One of our announcements had many people excited: the opening of the Owen Autism Center. I personally didn't realize, until this announcement, the lack of understanding about autism as it relates to the entire spectrum of the disability.
So, I wanted to use this article as an educational piece so we can all better understand the labeling of "high and low functioning" as it relates to the autism spectrum.
There is a statement I have heard often, and tend to use a lot myself: When you know someone with autism, you only know one person with autism. Meaning, autism is complex, and although there are similar characteristics across many individuals with Autism, the varying levels, barriers, struggles, abilities, and strengths encompass a wide range and variances across each individual.
An article in Very Well Health states, people with autism are often described as being "high functioning" or "low functioning," but there are no such diagnoses in the DSM (diagnostic manual). In fact, now that Asperger syndrome and autistic disorder have been removed from the DSM there is only one general category called "Autism Spectrum Disorder."
Many people use the terms high and low functioning, as they are less clinical. The problem is that the difference between high and low functioning autism can, in many cases, be based on the personal perspectives of a parent, practitioner or teacher.
The definition of low-functioning autism is a term applied to people with autism who have an intellectual disability (an IQ of 69 or below). Symptoms may include impaired social communications or interactions, repetitive intense behavior, and lack of social or emotional reciprocity. Sleep problems, aggressiveness, and self-injurious behavior are also possible frequent occurrences.
The definition of high-functioning autism (HFA) is a term applied to people with autism who do not have an intellectual disability (an IQ of 70 or higher). Individuals with HFA may exhibit deficits in areas of communication, emotion recognition, expression and social interaction. Symptoms may include anxiety, depression and restricted interests.
Many activists for autism rights, as well as parents, disagree with the categorization of individuals into "high-functioning autism" and "low-functioning autism," stating that the "low-functioning" label causes people to put low expectations on a child and view them as lesser. Furthermore, critics of functioning labels state that an individual's functioning can fluctuate from day to day and categories do not take this into consideration.
Is a person high functioning if he's verbal and bright but has such severe sensory challenges that he can't stay in school or hold down a job? Is a person low functioning if she can't use spoken language but is a successful visual artist? The terms can cause miscommunication and confusion.
I am completely guilty of using these terms to help educate and identify educational settings, behavioral understanding, appropriate strategies to use, and the respectful communication approach.
However, as I said above, only recently have I heard more debates and opinions over this subject matter. It became more apparent that I needed to do my research as I tried to describe the new expansion of the Owen Autism Center.
A question was asked, "Doesn't Puzzle Pieces already serve those on the Autism Spectrum, so how is the Owen Autism Center different?" Well, in trying to answer this I felt comfortable in saying we would be able to target "high-functioning" individuals with autism through programming that emphasizes a different approach.
I felt comfortable with using that language because, in my eyes, I was just explaining how programming would be structured in a way to support those on the spectrum that needed limited but very specific social, skill training and an academically driven environment.
However, in my language I was labeling the different sides of the spectrum, and that's when it hit me! Puzzle Pieces is serving the entire spectrum of autism. On any given day no matter the label of High/Low functioning, we support them at their current level, and with their future goals.
The label is just that, a label. It doesn't tell us anything, except they have been diagnosed with autism. Strategies and supports will need to be in place at different times in their lives to make everyday tasks and expectations possible.
The definition of spectrum, used to classify something, or suggest that it can be classified, in terms of its position on a scale between two extremes or opposite points. This is autism. On any day, in any given moment, or in the years to come someone who has autism could and will probably show signs of being on the spectrum scale.
Using the term "low-functioning" discounts or dismisses a person's strengths and capabilities. Using the term "high-functioning" discounts or dismisses the person's needs or struggles. Plus, they may not see themselves as "high-functioning" when inside they feel like they've failed their needs and struggles.
So, it always circles back to the statement I have said before; no label needed, get to know the person, meet them where they are, and support them in a way that makes them as independent as possible.
Know your audience and question if the purpose of the label you are using is appropriate. If I could have any influence on my reader, I would suggest in trying to educate and provide a point of reference to any disability.
Especially those with autism, I would use the statement "more impacted or less impacted" by the disability. This will make the educational pieces still valid and important when trying to convey the supports the individual will need. However, this wording will not discredit the individuals strengths or omit their weaknesses.
Someone once told me that everybody has a little autism in them.
Think about it -- we all have our preferences, we all have our routines, we all have certain social barriers and strengths, etc. Some may just be more heightened/intense than others. With that being said, would you want a label to define you?
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda's Blog: Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.