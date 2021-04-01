Opening a practice in the middle of a pandemic was a concern, said Crystal Whitehouse, co-owner of Whitehouse Behavioral Health, but it has been a great experience that has allowed freedom and flexibility for the three owners.
Whitehouse Behavioral Health opened in Owensboro in October 2020, according to Whitehouse, a psychiatric nurse practitioner. She, along with psychiatric nurse practitioner Sandra Edwards and licensed professional clinical counselor McKena Tishner-Campbell co-own the business, each operating their own practice under the umbrella of Whitehouse Behavioral Health.
The three had worked together at a practice in Lewisport since 2015, but when the owner decided to sell the business, Whitehouse said the trio decided to open their own practice.
“We all decided to go in together and so we came to Owensboro,” she said. “It has been much better than I think any of us anticipated.”
Whitehouse said the transition has been fairly smooth and many of the trio’s former patients followed them to their current practice.
Whitehouse said when she never thought she would want to own her own business, but that the extra work is worth it.
“I think we’ve all kind of felt the same way. Being your own boss is great, but that comes with a lot of time-consuming projects,” she said. “In the end, we have the freedom to do what we need to do and treat our patients the way that we want to treat them without being stuck with corporate policies.”
Owning the business and working together in the same space, Whitehouse said, allows for flexibility in handling each of their own schedules and policies while also being able to help each other out when needed.
Whitehouse said the new practice accepts insurance from almost all insurance companies, which is important because many patients find that some mental health facility services are not covered within the patient’s network. Whitehouse said they go out of their way to work with insurance providers.
Another unique service offered by the facility, she said, is the walk-in clinic for new patients, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday. This service is for patients who are in great need of same-day services.
“Those patients who are kind of at their wits-end or they’re kind of having that severe anxiety or depression … if they don’t feel like they can wait for an appointment, they can come to the walk-in clinic … and they’re going to be seen that day,” she said.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.