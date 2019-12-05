When it comes to life, most of us are both distracted and focused at the same time.
We focus on the day to day responsibilities. We focus on work and external demands. We focus on earning money and paying bills. We focus on social media posts. We focus on phone notifications. We focus on family matters and challenges. We focus on health concerns. We devote tremendous energy toward progress and personal pursuits. The list can go on and on.
So, when opportunities for leisure and extended days off occur, like those we experience through the end of the year holiday season, we hope for a little less focus and a little more rejuvenation.
However, feelings during the holidays are both personal and variable. They can cause us to feel happy, sad, indifferent, stimulated, and exhausted depending on the experiences we have and meanings we attach to how we spend our time toward year's end.
One of the most consistent complaints I hear as a mental health professional is related to time.
"I don't have enough time" is, perhaps, the most common response to suggestions when exploring healthier lifestyles.
Between morning preparation, work, daily responsibilities, chores, cooking, extracurricular activities, homework, family needs, and the unexpected it seems almost impossible to even have enough time to tell each other good night.
The end of the year can, in fact and unfortunately, be the most stressful time of the year because of adjustments to time and daylight, over scheduling, caregiving needs and roles, too much or too little time spent with certain people, additional demands like cooking and shopping, overindulgence, laziness, and, last but not least, reflection of the year's end and beginning.
Research shows that reflecting has positive effects on one's total meaning in life as it is influenced by any particular circumstance or challenge. Additionally, the lack of reflection can produce and maintain negative stigmas and energy surrounding the people, places, and things surrounding those challenges.
Here are some helpful tips on becoming intentionally aware of your year's end time and reflection:
Acknowledge the challenges. Success and failure are often intertwined within a seemingly love-hate existence so much that we often fail to take into account the qualification of the challenge in and of itself. Remember there is nothing normal about a challenge. Everyone has a story and everyone has their individual adversities within the framework of challenges. Be sure to take note of the high points of the year but also give heed to the awareness that the challenge is, in fact, real and personal.
Celebrate the victories. What worked and how did that come to fruition? Was it luck or hard work? Was it coincidental or divine intervention? Your perspective on how things have worked favorably makes all the difference in being able to celebrate. In other words, celebrate with meaning and appreciation that things do happen in your favor.
Own your part. The three most important words we can ever tell ourselves, in my opinion, are "I did this." Whether its because you had a part in something greater than yourself, accomplished something you worked hard to achieve, or need to hold yourself accountable for the actions you have taken, "I did this" is a responsible and necessary method of creating a culture of accountability.
Avoid the comparison trap. Comparing yourself to someone else certainly may be a great affirmation for what is or motivation to become what could be but it should not result in inferiority or arrogance. Recognize that weaknesses and mistakes are simply reflections of how we can do better for ourselves not that we are worse than others.
Get feedback. Create a spirit of growth and, perhaps even, closure by acknowledging how this year's events have both helped and hurt the common goal or relationship. Discuss expectations that have not been met or could be met differently. Be complimentary on efforts given and positive intentions. Create a culture of appreciation by giving credit where credit is due but create a culture of growth by giving attention to areas that could be improved.
Build a culture of appreciation. Gratitude and charity are sure ways to avoid boredom and bitterness. And defensiveness and sarcasm are distinctive communication barriers that can virtually eliminated through the acts of appreciation and giving/receiving.
Reflection does not have to be a daunting, invasive, experience. In its simplest form, it is careful thought about what was, is, and could be. Start small to keep the experience from being too overwhelming.
Reflection is not meant to take place in a boxing ring meant only to beat yourself and others down. It's about spending quality time acknowledging that you matter too.
Recognize your efforts for they are the path to rest well in the end. Acknowledge your strengths for they are what our pupils of today are dreaming of becoming. Embrace your weaknesses for they are the path to becoming greater than you are. Step outside your comfort zone for abundant blessings exist beyond the comfortable. And dream of greater tomorrows for they are the path to finding courage and hope.
Ken Caselden, M.Ed, LPCC, LCADC, BIP is a professional counselor in private practice at Freedom Wellness Center, PLLC. He may be reached by visiting www.freedomwellness.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.