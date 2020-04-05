Let’s enjoy the good news while we can.
The state and the area both saw low unemployment numbers in February.
But it’s looking like we’ll soon see numbers not seen since the Great Depression — 90 years ago.
Anyway, new state figures for February show 3.9% of Daviess Countians were jobless in February.
That was up from 3.8% a year ago and down from 4.4% in January.
Hancock was at 3.3% in February — down from 4% a year ago and 3.9% in January.
McLean saw a 4.4% rate in February — down from 4.7% a year earlier and 4.9% in January.
Muhlenberg was at 7.1% in February — up from 6.3% a year ago and down from 7.4% in January.
And Ohio’s rate was 5.9% — up from 5.4% a year earlier but down from 6.2% in January.
Oldham had the state’s lowest rate at 2.9% and Magoffin had the highest at 16%.
• You can still find really cheap gas in town.
One station was at $1.09 on Friday morning.
But most were still above $1.20.
The National Federation of Independent Business says 92% of small businesses have been “negatively impacted” by coronavirus — up from 76% just 10 days earlier.
But 3% have seen a positive impact, the report said.
Here’s some good news:
A new report from Self Financial says the Owensboro metropolitan area — which includes Hancock and McLean counties — has 5,570 healthcare workers.
That’s about 4.65 healthcare workers for every 100 people.
The national average is 3.9.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
