SARAH HAWKINS DOM

Sarah Hawkins, co-owner of The Feed Bucket on the Daviess-McLean county line, holds Pepper, a 7-year-old Barred Rock hen, Monday on her property. Hawkins began donating eggs from her hens to The Salvation Army of Owensboro in 2022 to help families in need.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

For Sarah Hawkins, who co-owns the backyard farm The Feed Bucket on the Daviess-McLean county line with her husband, Tom, livestock has always been one of her passions.

“I grew up raising sheep and pigs, and we were active in 4-H and FFA showing livestock,” Hawkins, 45, said. “(From) the time I was 8 years old, I’ve loved animals.

