For Sarah Hawkins, who co-owns the backyard farm The Feed Bucket on the Daviess-McLean county line with her husband, Tom, livestock has always been one of her passions.
“I grew up raising sheep and pigs, and we were active in 4-H and FFA showing livestock,” Hawkins, 45, said. “(From) the time I was 8 years old, I’ve loved animals.
“I grew up with livestock, (and) it’s something that I’ve continued on in my adult life.”
Over the past few years, Hawkins has been able to stay at home and focus on “faith, family and animals” full time, which she described as “the center of my world.”
Since dedicating her time to the farm, which includes 127 hens and 16 pigs, Hawkins said there has been a steady increase in egg production from her hens, and she realized she could help others benefit from the surplus.
“You can feed your church family some of the eggs, and you can only give so much to friends and family,” she laughed.
A little over a year ago, Hawkins said she “felt a tug on my heart” to look into donating the extra supply to The Salvation Army of Owensboro, which serves Daviess, Hancock, McLean and Ohio counties.
The Salvation Army gives out over 500 food baskets a month to families in need.
“I was praying while I was driving, (saying): ‘God, how can you use me? What can I do? I feel so inadequate,’ ” she said. “It was an urgency that I Googled the Salvation Army, and this kind lady answered (the phone).”
Hawkins didn’t know anyone with the organization. But she spoke with Kathy Corbett, social services director, which sparked “an instant connection and friendship.”
Now, Hawkins said she delivers eggs — which can range anywhere between 40 to 90 dozen — twice to three times a month.
Hawkins’ mission is to simply help others.
“Everything is expensive nowadays,” Hawkins said, “so, if it can help a family or two to be able to have a meal or help them in any way, that’s what it’s all about.
“There’s so much need around us. My heart’s just tender to those that struggle or have fallen on hard times.”
Hawkins also donates about 300 pounds of pork twice a year.
“I will designate a couple of pigs and feed them throughout the year and have them processed (before donating),” she said.
While Hawkins’ donations have been helpful to the organization, she feels it goes both ways.
“I’ve received the blessing. They bless me each and every time we make an egg delivery,” she said. “They’re the heroes. They’re the ones that deserve all the credit, helping the folks like they do.
“They work hard at blessing other families, and that’s a big deal. I can always go out and gather eggs and have fresh eggs, but that’s not something that a lot of people can do.”
Hawkins has seen her impact first-hand, recalling one instance when she met a woman who was raising her grandchildren and inquiring about eggs.
Upon Hawkins asking the woman if she would like to have more than one dozen, Hawkins saw the woman tear up as she asked, “Could I?” before telling her, “I’ll give you as many eggs as you want.”
“It really touched my heart,” she said. “When I got in the truck driving home, that’s when I knew that this is the right thing to do. There are so many that are hungry, and I don’t feel like I have a lot to offer, but I can feed people.”
While Hawkins doesn’t believe her donations are “anything great,” she’s more concentrated on the overall purpose.
“It’s just from my heart,” she said. “It’s from animals that are loved and well cared for, and (it’s about) helping other people.”
