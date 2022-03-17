Have you ever heard, “success is a journey, not a destination?”
No matter what, as long as you try, you can never fail. You learn from your mistakes during your journey to make more significant strides toward your end destination. This is also the case when it comes to quitting smoking.
According to the American Lung Association, “only 4 to 7% of smokers that try to quit ‘cold turkey’ are successful in staying smoke-free.”
Developing a plan that can help with the physical and mental aspects of quitting proves to be more successful than quitting cold turkey in the long term.
The CDC has evidence that using smoking counseling and nicotine replacement together is more successful than using just one or the other.
Most people need a plan to assist them in quitting.
Quitting can improve your risk of heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and many other smoking-related illnesses.
According to the American Cancer Society, your blood pressure and pulse decrease 20 minutes after quitting. One year after quitting, the risk of heart disease is cut in half, and after five years, the risk of having a stroke goes down to that of a non-smoker.
The first few days are the hardest, and most smokers often have a slip-up, but that slip-up does not automatically make you a smoker again.
Every single quit attempt is considered a success. More than likely, you learned something during your attempt. Remember, those bumps in the road lead you to bigger and better things at the end of your journey.
An urge to smoke is a common challenge along the way, but it is helpful to know that these urges typically pass in less than ten minutes. Here are a few simple things you can do to help let the urges pass:
• Call a friend, family member, or support group member to have them distract you during your craving
• Avoid any triggers and leave a situation that is making you want to smoke
• Practice a relaxation technique such as deep breathing exercises or yoga
• Nicotine replacement therapies are available to help decrease the intensity of your urges
You may also experience withdrawal symptoms such as trouble sleeping, difficulty concentrating and feeling irritable, anxious or restless. Most of these symptoms typically go away in two to four weeks. Do not blame yourself during the process of quitting.
You are not failing — you’re just learning how to stop successfully. Be kind to yourself throughout this journey, and know that what you are doing is no easy feat! Smoking is incredibly addictive, and any progress should be rewarded.
Be sure to set small goals and reward yourself when those goals are achieved, even if it is just one day smoke-free. These rewards allow you to stay on track and move toward your next goal.
You have so many resources available to you to help you quit smoking. The Kentucky Quit Line is an excellent resource during this process for Kentucky residents. You can reach them 24/7 at 1-800-QUITNOW. You can receive support from a quit coach and a personalized quit plan. They can also prescribe nicotine replacement therapies to help you along your journey.
The Healthpark provides two options for smoking cessation. One option is an eight-week program that takes place quarterly called Freedom from Smoking.
It takes place in a group setting and allows participants to learn how to deal with urges, set a quit date, build social support, learn relaxation techniques, and provides access to nicotine replacement therapies.
The second option is meeting with a certified Tobacco Treatment specialist. These specialists meet one-on-one with participants to discuss triggers, previous quit attempts, and they help the participants set smart goals. These are great options to help get a plan in place to start on the path toward quitting.
The U.S. Surgeon General has said, “smoking cessation represents the single most important step that people who smoke can take to enhance the length and quality of their lives.”
Everyone knows quitting is hard, but there is so much possibility for success using all the tools available to you.
Amber Kempf, CPT, specializes in community education and wellness at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
