For Friends of Sinners’ clients Matthew Renfrow and Jordan Craig, the opportunity to lend a helping hand is part of their own restoration process from addiction.

Renfrow, 32, of Owensboro and Craig, 25, of Madisonville volunteered Friday along with Jordan Wilson, FOS development director, to spring clean the Philpot yard of 98-year-old Marjorie Swope.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.