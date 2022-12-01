When Sherry Baber had the opportunity to become executive director of the Goodfellows Club mere months after retiring from 43 years in education, she jumped at the opportunity.
Baber said the position at Goodfellows gave her a renewed sense of purpose.
“There’s no sense in me sitting at home and twiddling my thumbs when I can be a resource for people in need,” she said. “And that’s important to me. It gives me a mission in life.”
Baber’s decades of experience in the education system also prepared her for the role, she said.
“Because I’ve been around for so many years, many times I know where families can get the resources they need,” she said. “Just for the fact I’ve been in the school system for so long, I do feel like I have a lot of knowledge and expertise to share with families that need multiple resources — and not just Goodfellows.”
Baber said Goodfellows recently received an email from a woman about a family in need. The family had apparently lost their home and was living without electricity, she said.
While Goodfellows can’t help the family with all their needs in such a grim situation, Baber said she can use her expertise to connect the family with people who can.
Baber will be bringing that expertise to Goodfellows through at least 2025. Her position is funded by a three-year grant from the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro.
Baber said she counts it as a blessing to be able to continue helping students and their families.
“Even though I’m not in school on a day-to-day basis helping children, this is another way I can help children and families across the community,” she said. “Now I’m not only working with one school, where I was previously, but with all schools in the Owensboro and Daviess County area, which I consider to be a blessing.”
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 1, 2022
Previously reported …$50,287.39
Sandra Elder …$4,000
Pat Yager …$500
In honor of everyone who has suffered with COVID-19 by Jerry and Koko Morris …$250
In honor of Mike Lampert and Leah Lampert …$250
Pearl Club Ladies Golf Association …$200
In memory of Jimmy “Jim” Edge …$50
In honor of Matthew Constant …$50
In memory of A.D. and Martha Estes by Gary and Beverly Estes …$50
In memory of Harry and Betty Pedley, Jr. by Gary and Beverly Estes …$50
In memory of Lydia Jenkins …$50
In memory of Joseph, Hillary, and Dorothy Boone, Mike Boone, and Randy Boone …$30
Anonymous …$20
Total as of December 1, 2022 …$55,787.39
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.