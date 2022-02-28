There are significant supply shortages of some of the most popular herbicides this year.
Farmers may have to make difficult decisions about when and where to use the limited supply of products available to them. UK Extension Weed specialist, Dr. Travis Legleiter, prepared the following article regarding specific recommendations for two of our more problematic winter annuals in Kentucky.
Italian (annual) ryegrass is a well-known pest in Kentucky wheat, but the number of failed burndowns on corn and soybean has been increasing. The key to a successful annual ryegrass burndown is all about timing. Successful annual ryegrass burndowns occur in the window when the following three conditions are occurring at the same time, grass height of six inches or less, overnight temperatures above 45°F 2-3 days before and after herbicide treatment, and field conditions dry enough for sprayer travel. Although, this year with herbicide shortages it is as critical as ever to hit this window, as resprays may not be possible due to shortages.
In evaluations of spring burndown options for ryegrass control in Kentucky, the
following keys stand out. Use at least 1.5 lbs acid equivalent per acre (ae/a) glyphosate, mixtures of 1.5 lbs ae/a glyphosate plus 1 fl oz Sharpen results in the consistently greatest ryegrass control, and avoid tank mixing glyphosate and atrazine or metribuzin as these products will antagonize glyphosate activity in ryegrass. The additional challenge this year is that one of the products at the top of the shortage list is glyphosate. The temptation is to either pull glyphosate out of burndown application or cut the rate of glyphosate. While this strategy may be viable for other burndown scenarios, it is not an option when dealing with Italian (annual) ryegrass. If there is one place you should prioritize the use of glyphosate in burndown applications, it should be on fields with ryegrass.
For those dealing with ryegrass in corn, the temptation is to put the burndown and preemergence herbicide on at the same time prior to corn planting. While that has proven to be
successful for the majority of acres and weed species, the inclusion of a pre-emerge herbicide
that likely contains atrazine can antagonize the glyphosate. In these scenarios, a farmer is better
suited to apply their burndown without atrazine early in the spring and follow with an at-planting
application of the atrazine-based residual herbicide. 2022 is the year we want to avoid initial
burndown failures, as our respray or rescue options will be extremely limited.
Another culprit that continues to be problematic for Kentucky grain crop growers is
Marestail. Marestail is most troublesome due to its seemingly random emergence patterns.
It can emerge in the fall, early spring, late spring, as well as throughout the early summer
months. While the majority of our marestail emerges in the fall or in the early spring, the
continual emergence into the summer makes this species especially troublesome for soybean
farmers.
The biggest key for marestail management is burndown timing, regardless of what
herbicide you are using for your burndown. In 2022, it will be critical that farmers are making
applications to small rosette stage marestail to assure the efficacy of that application. The wide
range of emergence timing for marestail means every field is likely to have different stages of
marestail. Scouting fields now and into early March will be key to identifying fields with fall
emerged marestail that need earlier burndowns to achieve optimal marestail control.
In the few cases of a field lacking winter annual grass pressure, the option to eliminate glyphosate from the burndown should be considered in light of the 2022 shortages. Another alternative for those fields with low winter annual grass pressure and high broadleaf and marestail pressure is Gramoxone. A mixture of Gramoxone plus metribuzin plus dicamba or
2,4-D has been shown to be effective on marestail. The use of Gramoxone also has the additional benefit of controlling small winter annual grasses, which the above non-glyphosate options do not offer. The recent introduction of Enlist E3 and RR2Xtend/RR2XtendFlex soybean varieties has greatly increased the flexibility of 2,4-D and Dicamba for burndown applications in front of soybean planting for effective marestail control. Farmers using either of these soybean systems in fields with marestail are encouraged to take advantage of this flexibility and use these effective growth regulators for spring burndowns.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
