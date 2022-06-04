Post-emergence herbicide applications to corn and soybeans are underway.
Spraying is a task that must occur, but exercising caution in every field is required. Last summer there were thousands of acres of off-target herbicide movement to nearby sensitive fields and landscapes. There were multiple factors that interacted to increase the amount last year.
First, there were more non-dicamba-resistant soybean acres planted in 2021 than in recent years due to the increasing popularity of the Enlist soybean weed control system.
Second, we have had Xtend soybeans for a few years with only a few instances of off-target injury, building a false opinion of low risk in the mind of sprayer operators.
The third, and probably most important, reason for the amount of injury last year was that at least half of the dicamba applied was applied in early June during the hottest, driest two weeks of 2021, loading the upper atmosphere with an enormous vapor load. Rain fell over a period of days in late June and early July, flushing vapor out of the atmosphere and into the fields.
The blessing of 2021 was that most of the soybeans were still small and in late vegetative or early flowering stages. That timing of injury, paired with optimum growing conditions for the remainder of the year, allowed the injured fields to yield in excess of expectation.
This is a different year. We can not let the success of 2021 build a false expectation that injured crops will always yield well.
Everyone thinks of dicamba when thinking of injury to surrounding fields, but the same can be said for 2,4-D applied on Enlist soybeans, the only formulation labeled for post-emergence application in soybeans. It is designed to have a lower volatility risk. Non-labeled 2,4-D has a high volatility risk and is just as dangerous to nearby crops and landscapes as anything you can add to a sprayer. Especially this year, with a limited inventory of glufosinate, care should be taken when applying dicamba or 2,4-D products labeled for post-emergence use in soybeans.
In addition to killing emerged weeds with a variety of options, consider joining the hundreds of soybeans farms that are including a Group 15 herbicide such as Zidua, Dual or Anthem Maxx to prevent late-season emergence of waterhemp and palmer amaranth. In general, soybean fields emerged evenly and are growing fast. A well-timed post-emergence herbicide application with products selected to effectively kill emerged weeds, paired with one of those three soil residual products and a timely row canopy closure, can provide season-long weed control with one post-application.
Nitrate soil test available
Nitrogen application for corn has been ongoing since March as management varies from early pre-plant to late vegetative stage corn with high-clearance sprayers. If you are planning a late-season application paired with a pre-plant or early sidedress application, the pre-sidedress nitrate soil test can help with the overall nitrogen management strategy for corn. The test should be conducted no less than four weeks after a banded nitrogen application has occurred. The test is useful to know the plant-available N status of the soil at sidedressing time or to predict how much additional nitrogen to apply.
Take soil cores to a 12-inch depth because nitrate is a soluble nutrient that moves deeper into the soil profile. It is very important to dry the samples completely as soon as possible after they are collected to allow the sample to accurately represent the nitrogen conditions of the field when it arrives at the lab. Waters Agricultural Lab on Hwy 81 is able to conduct this soil test.
Results less than 11 ppm N are considered low and corn will respond to 100-160 units of additional N. Results 11-25 ppm N are medium and may or may not respond to additional N; 0-100 units of N are recommended. Results higher than 25 ppm N are considered high and no additional N would be recommended, as the corn is not likely to respond.
Fair books
The Daviess County Fair is July 20-23. 4-H and Open Classes Exhibit Books should be ready to print this week. Be sure to watch our Facebook page for the announcement. Books can be picked up at our office or mailed to you upon request.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.