Fortunately, the supply shortage for the popular glyphosate and glufosinate herbicide products experienced last year has passed.
Despite increased availability, they are most effective when used in the correct environmental conditions with the correct tank-mix partners. UK
Extension Weed Specialist, Dr. Travis Legleiter, prepared the following article regarding specific recommendations for killing two of our more problematic winter annual weeds and grasses in Kentucky.
Italian (annual) ryegrass is a well-known pest in Kentucky wheat, but the number of failed burndowns in corn and soybean has been increasing. The key to a successful annual ryegrass burndown is all about timing.
Successful annual ryegrass burndowns occur in the window when the following three conditions are occurring at the same time, grass height of six inches or less, overnight temperatures above 45 °F 2-3 days before and after herbicide treatment, and field conditions dry enough for sprayer travel.
In evaluations of spring burndown options for ryegrass control in Kentucky, the following keys stand out. Using at least 1.5lb ae/a glyphosate, mixtures of 1.5 lb ae/a glyphosate plus 1 fl oz Sharpen results in the consistently greatest ryegrass control. Avoid tank mixing glyphosate and atrazine or metribuzin as these products will antagonize glyphosate activity in ryegrass.
For those dealing with ryegrass in corn, the temptation is to put the burndown and preemergence herbicide on at the same time prior to corn planting. While that has proven to be successful for the majority of acres and weed species, the inclusion of a pre-emerge herbicide that likely contains atrazine can antagonize the glyphosate. In these scenarios, a farmer is better suited to apply their burndown without atrazine early in the spring and follow with an at-planting application of the atrazine-based residual herbicide.
Another culprit that continues to be problematic for Kentucky grain crop growers is Marestail. Marestail is most troublesome due to its seemingly random emergence patterns.
It can emerge in the fall, early spring, late spring, as well as throughout the early summer months. While the majority of our marestail emerges in the fall or in the early spring, the continual emergence into the summer makes this species especially troublesome for soybean farmers.
The biggest key for marestail management is burndown timing, regardless of what herbicide you are using for your burndown. It is critical to make applications to small rosette stage marestail to assure efficacy of that application. The wide range of emergence timing for marestail means every field is likely to have different stages of marestail. Scouting fields now and into early March will be key to identifying fields with fall-emerged marestail that need earlier burndowns to achieve optimal marestail control.
Another alternative for those fields with low winter annual grass pressure and high broadleaf and marestail pressure is Gramoxone. A mixture of Gramoxone plus metribuzin plus dicamba or 2,4-D has been shown to be effective on marestail. The use of Gramoxone also has the additional benefit of controlling small winter annual grasses, which the above non-glyphosate options do not offer.
The adoption of Enlist E3 and RR2Xtend/RR2XtendFlex soybean varieties has greatly increased the flexibility of 2,4-D and Dicamba for burndown applications in front of soybean planting for effective marestail control.
Farmers using either of these soybean systems in fields with marestail are encouraged to take advantage of this flexibility and use these effective growth regulators for spring burndowns. It is very important to match the burndown herbicide to the traited soybean chemistry you have chosen to plant, no matter how early it is applied or how much rainfall is between application and planting.
If using dicamba, plant Xxtend traited soybeans, not Enlist traited soybeans. If using 2,4-D plant Enlist traited soybeans, not Extend traited soybeans.
The annual UK Weed Control Recommendations for Grain Crops (AGR-6) publication is available at the Extension Office. The book is updated annually, and very useful for planning your herbicide program for the upcoming season and to have on hand as a quick reference guide in the field. Stop by to pick one up while supplies last.
Meetings this week
Beef Quality and Care Assurance Certification is Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 8 a.m. at the Extension Office. Tobacco Good Agricultural Practices Meeting is Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. at the Extension Office.
