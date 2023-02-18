Imagine having a fresh supply of herbs available to add flavor to food while cooking in the kitchen. Some herbs grow easily in containers, raised beds, in the ground or indoors. Plant them with other landscape plants as well.

What are herbs? Herbs are plants used for fragrance, flavoring foods, medicinal purposes and pigments to use as dyes. They are easy to grow with few pests and diseases. Most herbs grow best in full sun. Exposure to bright sunlight increases the essential oil concentration and produces a higher-quality product.

