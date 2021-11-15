Along Livermore Road, a large herd of Angus cattle roam the rolling pastures that encompass Tichenor No Creek Angus Farm.
David Tichenor, a third-generation Ohio County cattle producer, maintains the nearly 80 head of cattle on 200 acres with his wife Christi Tichenor, son David Trey Tichenor and son-in-law Travis Carter.
David Tichenor said the family has only ever raised cattle and tobacco, but now they’re solely focused on their registered Angus cattle.
“We’ve always been a cow-calf operation,” he said. “We used to raise burley, too. When the burley tobacco phased out, we started getting more into the registered cattle business.”
Carter, who raised cattle while growing up in Centertown, brought his experience into the Tichenor family business.
Carter said he and his father-in-law work well together with the goal of adding more cattle in the future.
“It wasn’t a big change; we still have cows in Centertown, and we do this as well,” Carter said. “…You can make decent money with this, but for me, I just like messing with the animals. …Some people like driving tractors. I like messing with calves.”
And for the Tichenors, their business isn’t just raising cattle, but the best Angus beef stock in the market.
They’ve expanded their business from just selling herd bulls, which are used for breeding among the cow herd, and heifers, which are young female cows that have not given birth to a calf.
This year the Tichenors began selling USDA-certified Angus beef cuts from their own herd to the public. They offer everything from ribeyes to roasts.
“With every herd bull or heifer we sell, we hope it improves the quality of the (customer’s) herd — that’s our goal,” he said. “As far as the beef, we hope it’s the best they’ve ever eaten.”
To help ensure beef and genetic quality, all of the Tichenors’ Angus cows are artificially inseminated (AI) through what’s called expected progeny differences (EPDs), which are predictions of the genetic transmitting ability of a parent to its offspring and are used to make selection decisions for traits desired in the herd.
“One of the benefits to AI breeding is that you get a better quality calf like that,” said David Tichenor, whose calving season is in the fall. “You can match different bulls to different cows depending on their EPDs. By AI breeding, we breed so many at one time that all our calves are born in a short window. We try not to have any more than a 60-day calving window.”
Non-USDA certified beef can only be sold as what’s referred to as freezer beef, which is purchasing a whole, half or quarter of a cow at one time.
David Tichenor said the family began thinking about butchering their own cows and selling them as packaged beef last year.
They were seeing beef prices in grocery stores, which weren’t being passed down to the producers.
“…We can sell packaged beef out of our home,” he said. “If you call and need 5 pounds of ground beef, we can sell that to you or two packs of ribeyes. But if you’re not USDA certified or using a USDA certified processing house, you can only legally sell by quarters, halves and wholes. You get a little bit of different clientele because there’s a lot of people — maybe it’s just a husband and wife at home — that don’t need to buy a quarter, but they do like fresh, quality freezer beef.”
Christi Tichenor spearheaded the USDA expansion, which not only allows them to sell from their home but also at farmers markets. Their beef is also Kentucky Proud certified, which recognizes products made within the state.
She said the most difficult part was finding a local USDA processor that had openings.
The Tichenors now use two USDA processing houses — Beef and Bacon in McLean County and Hometown Butcher in Adair County.
“I made at least 30 phone calls; I got a list off of the USDA website, and I just started calling, because it didn’t say which ones were USDA for beef or pork or chicken or lamb,” she said. “…I started with the ones closest to us and worked my way out.”
Along with raising the cattle, all of the Tichenor family members have full-time jobs on top of their cattle business.
David Tichenor is a teacher at Ohio County Vocational and Technology Center; Christi Tichenor is a nurse at Ohio County High School; David Trey Tichenor is an employee at Kubota in Hanson, and Carter is an employee with the city of Beaver Dam.
“We’re fortunate that we’re both in the school system, so we have summer breaks, fall breaks and Christmas breaks to help juggle everything,” said David Tichenor about how he and his wife manage the farm. “But it takes everybody putting a hand in and doing their part to make it work.”
Orders for the Tichenors’ packaged beef can be made through their Facebook page — www.facebook.com/NoCreekAngus.
