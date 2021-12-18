Everybody and his dog was out wassailing in Blue Ruin on Friday night during the town’s annual 12 Days Till Christmas Festival.
Yeah, I know it’s only seven days till Christmas.
But the celebration got pushed back by the storms last week.
The festivities always begin when the smallest child — with a little help from her daddy — screws a red bulb in the nose of the moose over the door of Greasy Gertie’s Gas’N’Go Grill & Wildlife Emporium.
And then the crowd makes its way to Axe’s True Blue American Café & Barber Shoppe, singing “Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer.”
It is a night that will bring tears to your eyes.
Especially when Elvis sings “Blue Christmas” on the jukebox.
“Blue Christmas is right,” Possum sighed as he sat down on the pew by the door. “Man, I’m in the basement of the doghouse, and I don’t even know why.”
“What’d you do this time?” Albino Alice the barber asked.
“Tried to be kind and understandin’,” he said. “Last time I’ll do that.”
“But what did you do?” Axe asked.
“Well, see Panda got to thinkin’ that she’s fat and ugly. So, I says, ‘You ain’t fat, and you’re anything but ugly’.”
“What was wrong with that?” Bubba asked. “Sounds sweet to me.”
“Me too, but she says I said she was butt ugly. So, she went home to her mama,” Possum said.
“Her mama’s still alive?” Alice said. “Wow!”
“You know,” Axe said, “we’re all healthy, happy and havin’ fun tonight. And all around us there are folks that ain’t even got a house that’s still standin’ after them storms. There’s so many folks that’s sick or hurtin’. I’m grateful that we’re okay, but I feel guilty bein’ happy.”
“Yeah,” Bubba said. “And arguin’ over politics seems inappropriate somehow. I see folks makin’ fun of Andy and Joe, when they’re tryin’ to help. It ain’t right. It’s time to pull together, not apart.”
“Besides,” Alice said, “it’s dang near Christmas. Time to love each other for a few days, anyway.”
“I’m gonna call Panda,” Possum said. “I’m gonna apologize for whatever I did.”
“Good move,” Axe said. “Here’s hopin’ the new year brings better times.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.