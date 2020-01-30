Hide and seek: Children today go to great lengths to hide vaping products

Parents and educators need to know what to look for when it comes to vaping because companies are making it easier than ever for kids to hide e-cigarettes and vaping devices.
Today, kids can buy berry-flavored cigarillos and cigar wraps in packages that adults may mistake for popular fruit leathers.
Vape pens look like the real deal.
“In fact, there are even vape pens on the market that have been cleverly designed to actually function as a writing implement,” a Healthline.com article reported. “All the user has to do is unscrew the top of the pen, insert a cartridge and then vape through the top of the pen.”
Think your kid has a new smartwatch? It may be a vaping device.
The Suorin Drop, a refillable vaping pod, is easy to confuse as part of a student’s school supplies, such as containers of white-out correct tape.
“As soon as your friends get a look at the squashed teardrop shape you can be sure that they will want to give it a go for themselves,” the Suorin Drop website reads.
Vaprwear.com markets a hoodie that hides a vaping device in the drawstring. Kids just put the end of the drawstring in their mouths and inhale.
And some backpacks contain pouches for vaping devices and concealed tubing.
“Every time you think you’ve seen everything, someone comes up with something new,” said Scott Norris, a school resource officer at Owensboro Police Department.
Norris said Owensboro High School officials report there has been a decline this year in students’ use of vaping devices on school property.
Norris said two devices were confiscated at the district’s middle schools.
OPS students at the middle school and elementary level have been caught with marijuana. One of the middle school students was trafficking marijuana, Norris said.
When it comes to finding vaping devices and e-cigs in area schools, Norris believes far more students get away with it compared to those who are caught.
In a recent presentation to Healthy Horizons, Becky Horn, health educator III tobacco control coordinator at Green River District Health Department, told the audience there’s a lot of misinformation about e-cigarettes and vaping pods.
For example, many people — adults and kids — don’t realize those devices contain nicotine and can be highly addictive. Horn said one Suorin pod delivers the same amount of nicotine as smoking three packs of cigarettes.
Also, she told the audience that e-cig vapor is not an innocent water mist. The Food and Drug Administration found a component in e-cig cartridges that is common in antifreeze, brake fluid and lubricants.
As of Jan. 14, nearly 2,700 hospitalizations and deaths in the U.S. have been blamed on the use of e-cigs and vaping products, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Sixty deaths had been confirmed in 27 states. More deaths are under investigation.
The median age of those who died was 51 years, the CDC reports. The youngest victim was 15.
The Kentucky Department for Public Health announced its first vaping-related death — identified only as a man in his late 20s — earlier this month. State health officials have urged all Kentuckians to stop using vaping products.
Horn recommends that parents “keep your eyes open and keep the conversation open.”
Explain addiction to children. Once they start using e-cigs and vaping products, they won’t be able to put them down.
“They don’t realize this is something that gets hold of them and could for a long time,” Horn said.
Parents may notice some warning signs of use, such as irritability, a drop in grades and sneaking off.
In the past, education helped lower the nation’s number of cigarette smokers, she said. Education can make a difference with the current generation.
There are smoking cessation programs available to Kentucky teens. My Life, My Quit is a free confidential hotline for teens. The service uses coaches trained to work with young people.
My Life, My Quit is available at 855-891-9989 or text START MY QUIT to that number. For more information, go to https://www.mylifemyquit.com.
GRDHD provides cessation materials, education programs and curriculums to schools. Contact Horn at becky.horn@grdhd.org.
