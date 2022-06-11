The increase of fuel and fertilizer prices has had no greater impact than on the cost of hay production in 2022.
Dr. Greg Halich, Extension Agricultural Economics Professor for Farm Management, updated his hay production cost estimates for 2022.
They confirm what we knew would be the situation for this year. The cost per ton of hay to purchase or grow will be expensive, making commodities such as soy hulls or the transportation cost of fluid distiller’s grain more affordable when comparing their feed quality to feeding hay.
A large cost of hay production is machinery. It is very common to have a tractor and hay equipment inventory value equal to $100,000. One or multiple tractors with an individual or combined value of $62,500 with 40% of their usage in the production of hay and 100% of the hay equipment used for hay would mean $60,000 of the $100,000 in equipment owned is for the hay enterprise.
To estimate the fixed costs of owning hay equipment equal to this value, assume that a base depreciation of 5% a year on $60,000 is $600.
An additional $3 depreciation per ton of hay produced, and an interest charge of 3% which is equal to $1,800 annually. The interest is either the cost of money to own the equipment or the cost of lost interest revenue equal to the equipment value.
If that farm produces 100 tons of hay per year then their fixed costs of depreciation and interest per ton of hay produced are $28/ton for their $60,000 hay equipment investment.
The $28/ton is a high fixed cost meaning the farm is either overcapitalized or not using the equipment enough. If hay production is increased to 200 tons with the same machinery, the fixed costs decrease to $14/ton for their $60,000 hay equipment investment.
Although use depreciation is locked at $3/ton, the more tons processed with the same $60,000 machinery line lower the fixed costs produced per ton because you are spreading out the base depreciation and interest expense over more tons harvested.
Fixed costs are called fixed because once they are established they don’t change often. Variable costs are just that, variable from year to year and they went up from 2021 to this year.
Urea has nearly tripled and potash doubled in cost from last year to this year greatly increasing the cost of hay production. Last year, a treatment of 60 units of N, 30 units of P, and 100 units of K per acre cost approximately $67. This year, that same application rate cost $150.
Fuel use is difficult to separate for hay activities versus other activities but with the increase in cost this year, UK is estimating fuel cost at $40 per acre for hay land which will be harvested twice.
When adding fuel to the $150 fertilizer amount, an estimate of $16 for lime and seed, $35 per acre for repairs, and other costs we are looking at a variable cost of $241 per acre for hay production. This amount is before the fixed costs described above, labor, or land cost is added.
If you grow your own hay, management for the highest quality and yield will provide the optimum return on investment in a year with high production costs. Likewise, if you purchase hay, prepare for the increased cost this year, simply due to the reasons described above.
Many farms reduced fertilizer use this year in an effort to decrease hay production costs. In many situations, the yield will not be affected by that decision in one year if some nitrogen was used. Closely monitoring soil fertility will be required this fall to ensure levels do not decline significantly.
Some options to reduce hay consumption include supplementing with commodities such as soybean hulls. Soybean hulls are highly digestible, are a roughage so they react in the rumen similar to hay, and are a source of energy with an average crude protein of 11%.
The resistance to soyhulls is the cost, which is higher than the variable costs of hay production. When considering the fixed costs, storage losses, and lower nutritional value of typical grass hay, soyhulls become more comparable as an alternative or no less than a supplement to feeding hay.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
