The fourth week of RiverPark Center’s “DownTown Live” is all about moving and swaying to the music, beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Under the theme “Let’s Dance Night,” the 21-and-over entertainment series will host a number of different dancing activities, including Just Dance and Dance Dance Revolution games in the lobby, line dancing in the Jody Berry Theatre and opening up the Atmos Courtyard for more space for attendees to move to the requests from its Community Jukebox initiative.
“Dancing is a form of expression, community and release,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing and education of the RiverPark Center. “We want our patrons to move to the music and come together as a community. We have a little bit for everyone to get down to.”
The GhostLight Lounge will also continue its karaoke night.
After receiving feedback from attendees, Greer said the RiverPark Center decided to move its featured performer from the Atmos Courtyard to the Truist Plaza.
The featured performer fro 6-8 p.m. is hip-hop musician Gen3ric, who will be the first artist in the genre to perform at the event.
Born and raised in Owensboro, Gen3ric — whose real name is Eric White — is looking forward to coming back home after moving to the Bowling Green area some time ago and being part of “DownTown Live.”
“I’m really excited about it … and just the fact that I get to be a part of it,” he said. “I don’t really get the jitters anymore. I’m just really excited to really be able to kick this off for the city and to just go down there and show them what hip-hop can do for Owensboro.”
White makes it a point to take pride in practicing for his shows, and that the show’s content is “not your normal hip-hop that everybody sees,” while still writing about relatable experiences and messages without the somber tone.
“It’s a very acceptable form of hip-hop in our community,” he said. “It’s more pop-ish. I don’t really speak the normal hip-hop lingo. I grew up a certain way, but I don’t talk about that in my music. It’s just really fun music — you can vibe to it, and everybody’s going to have a good time.”
White hopes his performance can change the narrative of hip-hop in the city.
“There are a lot of hip-hop artists that I believe in in the area,” White said. “I’m just super excited to go out and prove to the community that you can have hip-hop headline anything, and it will be awesome. People are going to come out and enjoy themselves, and there’s not going to be any drama involved with it; there’s a certain stigma in the area that think hip-hop shows are dramatic-type shows to go to and they didn’t don’t go and enjoy themselves.”
White will be joined by DJ2Smuve, KNNESS, Lowkey and D Boone, with more to be announced.
Greer, a fan of White’s music, wanted to add him to the lineup because she felt it was something different.
“When choosing music acts, we look at our community first,” she said. “We very rarely see hip-hop artists being presented in our community music festivals, and we wanted that community to be represented. I can’t remember the last time RiverPark Center had a rapper performing for any Friday night concerts, and I really hope this is a step in a new direction for us.”
With the event close to the halfway mark of its debut season, Greer said she enjoys what the event has become and how it is in line with what RiverPark’s usual fare consists of.
“What I love the most about DownTown Live is that it’s more than just music,” she said. “I know our patrons are used to our usual summer programming of only music, but RiverPark Center is so much more than that. In a typical season, we offer entertainment acts, performances, proms, celebrations, graduations and more. DownTown Live is an accumulation of what RiverPark Center does best — giving patrons variety in entertainment.”
For more information, visit riverparkcenter.org/downtownlive or facebook.com/RiverParkCenter.
