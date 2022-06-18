His love for us is just that great.

The little rubber ball bounced in front of my feet as I entered the gymnasium. I watched it go, bouncing haphazardly across the floor. It was one of those “super” balls I played with as a kid.
There was no controlling it once it began its journey to who-knows-where. Many were never found again, or later discovered by the mower. Some were found while hunting Easter eggs or searching for a softball in the tall grass. Either way, those little bouncy balls have more bouncing power than what is good for them.
I glanced in the direction from where the ball came. Two small faces of two young boys peered up from under a portable dividing wall. They were playing on the other side and obviously had been in possession of the ball.
They lay there on the floor looking at me with questioning eyes. Was I going to help them find their toy? Or was I going to ignore their plight? Fortunately, the ball was easily located and I promptly rolled it back under the divider, much to their delight.
But, what if I had had to search long and hard for it? What if it was hidden away in an obscure place, lost from sight, in a prison of its own making because it lacked control and discipline?
Well, first of all, it’s a rubber bouncy ball, an inanimate object that can’t decide where it goes or what it does. It was made to bounce. So, it bounces. It does what the manufacturer made it to do.
Can you see where I’m headed here?
Consequently, I sometimes display the same “behavior” as the bouncy ball. My actions are undisciplined and lack control. I say things I shouldn’t say. I do things I shouldn’t do.
I find myself on a journey to who-knows-where, possibly never to be found again. When the world chews me up and spits me out, much like a lawn mower will do to an unsuspecting rubber toy lost in the tall grass, I really just want to stay in hiding.
I really just want to be left alone to wallow in my self-pity and “whoa-is-me” attitude. A few decades of living have given me a plethora of experiences in this regard. But isn’t my behavior simply me doing what I was made to do?
Fear, worry, anxiety, depression, bitterness, deception, and pride did not exist before sin entered the picture.
But God.
Consider Romans 5:8, “But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us.”
But for His love, mercy, and grace I may be lost today. He pursued me when I was a young adolescent and saved me. He continues to pursue me each day. He shows up, even on my worst days.
When my thoughts and emotions bounce around and go unchecked, He is with me. When my tongue seems to have a mind of its own, unleashing harsh words that can’t be retrieved. He is with me. When my fears nearly paralyze me with anxiety. He is with me.
His eyes search for me, His hand outstretched towards me. His heart longs for me.
There are so many examples in the Bible of how God searches for us. He relentlessly pursues us because His love for us is just that great.
I encourage you to read Luke chapter 15 in its entirety. It gives us three different parables, each one about what was lost, but is found again. These stories, which Jesus told, are examples of His passionate pursuit of us.
I have known for many years that no one loves me like my Jesus loves me. This fact is never more true, or more comforting, than when life hits hard. I am so glad I made the decision to trust Him so many years ago.
But, understand, if that decision had not been made until right now, today, He would love me no less. He honors our surrendered hearts every time.
Much like the little boys who waited patiently, yet with great expectation, that what was lost would be found and returned to them, God the Father, watches and waits. Humanity was lost when sin entered the world. But God made a way for us to be restored to Him. He did not ignore our plight. He made a way for us to be found.
“For God so loved the world that He gave His one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” John 3:16
I have zero doubt that when a particular page is turned on the Kingdom calendar, God the Father will give the nod and Jesus Christ will return and locate His children.
Some may be who-knows-where, bouncing all around. Others may be languishing in the tall grass, thinking they are lost and forgotten. Nonetheless, He will find us. He will find His children and return us to our Maker.
His love for us is just that great.
Visit Julie at her website and blog at juliehlake.com. She’s also on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.