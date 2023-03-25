The Country Ham Restaurant, 5421 U.S. 60 W., is an historic site.
Records at the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office say the 2,919-square-foot brick building was erected in 1926.
Older customers years ago told Janice Kennedy, who bought the place in 2009, that there was once a brothel connected to it.
Back in the ‘40s, and maybe the ‘30s, it was Patty’s Pig — a roadhouse where miners who worked in the nearby Bon Harbor Hills came to eat, drink and dance.
Kennedy says she’s traced the Country Ham name back to 1949, making it one of the county’s oldest restaurants.
In the late ‘50s and early ‘60s, there was a motel out back.
But it’s long gone.
Kennedy had never worked in a restaurant before she bought the place.
“I heard that it was for sale, but I didn’t believe it,” she said. “I didn’t think Alberta Hall would ever sell it.”
Hall had owned it since in 1996.
“I hadn’t even eaten here but a few times,” Kennedy said. “But it’s just been here so long. I wanted to make sure it continued. And I wanted something to leave my children.”
But COVID closed the restaurant for weeks in 2020, as it did all restaurants and bars in Kentucky, and they all reopened with limited capacity for months.
Recovery has been slow.
“I had just paid the place off the month COVID hit,” Kennedy said Wednesday afternoon. “I thought I was finally going to get ahead. But I don’t have a third of the business I had before COVID. It’s bad. I haven’t had one customer all day.”
She said, “Food prices are up, and I can’t raise prices on my customers.”
But customers are trying to help.
A priest came in one day to pray for them.
The next day, Kennedy said, he brought a check for $1,000.
“People really care,” she said.
A recent storm knocked out her power, took off part of the roof and knocked out the water heater.
“A couple came in that day and we were talking about it,” Kennedy said. “The next day, they brought me a new water heater. God has put people in my path to help me.”
She’s determined to keep the restaurant to the end.
“I sold my Jeep and a food truck we were trying to fix up to help pay bills,” Kennedy said. “I’m running out of things to sell.”
Signs on the wall say, “See an open booth, grab it” and “Unattended children will be given an espresso and a free kitten.”
The name says County Ham, but the restaurant specializes in fish.
“We have country ham on the menu every day,” Kennedy said. “But most people order the fish.”
All-you-can eat fish is available every day the restaurant is open and so is all-you-eat spaghetti.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Plate lunches are available Wednesday and Thursday.
“Sunday is our second-busiest day,” Kennedy said.
OnlyInYourState.com once rated the restaurant at No. 8 in its “These 12 Restaurants Serve The Best Country Ham In Kentucky” ratings.
“If you are looking for the best country ham, go to the source with a restaurant announcing its all about ham,” it said. “This fast, friendly diner serves up freshly-prepared plate lunches for patrons. The homey atmosphere and flavorful foods make it perfect for a meal. Even if you don’t want the ham as your primary meal, at least try some to go.”
Little changes at the Country Ham.
“We used to have barrel furniture,” Kennedy said. “Now, the only pieces left are two tables with 50-year-old tops with built in checker and chess boards. I wanted to get rid of the tables, but a customer said his father made them. My customers don’t want anything to change. Some of them have been eating here for 40 or 50 years. Some come in several days a week.”
The restaurant used to be way out in the country.
Today, it’s about two miles from town.
And the Covington Ridge subdivision has grown up across U.S. 60 from the restaurant.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor.com said, “Just like grandma cooked and cold beer. Parking is a little tricky next to the highway, but worth the stop.”
And Kennedy is hoping people will stop in.
She needs the business.
